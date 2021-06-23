Entertainment
The “Karen” Thriller Called an “Incredibly Cringe” Imitation of “Get Out”
A new movie trailer has a lot Twitter users who want to talk to the Hollywood manager.
On Thursday a trailer was released for the upcoming film“Karen,”what stars “Orange is the new black” alum Taryn Manninglike a woman who terrorizes her black neighbors. Coke Daniels wrote and directed the original BET film, featured on IMDb like a crime thriller.
In the trailer, Karen de Manning urges neighbors to keep trash cans off the sidewalk, threatens to speak with a restaurant manager about noisy customers, and appears to call the police on the teens. At one point, one of the characters discovers a soap dispenser bearing the Confederate flag.
After the trailer came out, people criticized the film on Twitter for having an artificial similarity to Jordan Peele’s horror film.“Get out.”
“Jordan Peele has only two films under his belt as a director and he already has people trying to copy his formula,” wrote @nuffsaidny. “Talk about impact.”
According to @sarah_ogun, Peele’s movie “Get Out” worked “because it was timely.”
“Everyone is late,” the user added. “What’s going on around us is so insidious to the point of being unreal, and people are parodying what is already a parody.”
User OodHoodCommieGirl wrote that everyone in Hollywood wants to create their own version of ‘Get Out’ but ‘without integrity, critical thinking, valid social / racial analysis, etc. we need more conspiracy of allies, etc. “
Others on Twitter said the trailer seemed more appropriate for a “Saturday Night Live” sketch as for a thriller feature film.
“Is this preview of Karen’s movie an SNL thing or is it real?” asked the writerRoxane Gay.
“I really thought this Karen movie was an SNL skit,” wrote @thealinemello“But then it lasted so long and it’s a real movie (?!)”
“I just saw the trailer for this horror movie from KAREN. I can’t stop laughing,” wrote @ Goddess_Maxwell. “It makes my teeth cringe incredibly! It’s like someone takes all the awakened stereotypes and scares race relations and puts them in a blender without nuance or subtlety.”
Why ‘Karen’ memes and “OK, Boomer” insults stereotypical people we don’t really know
