9 Bollywood actresses whose wedding attire had one of the most expensive price tags

Every girl dreams of a great wedding. It’s a steal in a lifetime and she wants to make the most of it. Looking like a princess on D-Day is one of every girl’s childhood dreams and what could be better than taking inspiration from Bollywood actresses in movies in their bride avatar in their gorgeous outfit? Nothing can beat the attention outfits get onscreen by these divas! And if you thought it was limited to the life of the coil, then you’d be wrong.

There are Bollywood actresses who have spent huge amounts of money on their perfect wedding outfit in real life too. You will be surprised to know the price that was attached to their outfit. Check out the list of these Bollywood divas here with their drooling outfits:

# 1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Rs. 75 Lakhs

One of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the top of this list. Designed by Neeta Lulla, Aishwarya wore a traditional Kanjeevaram saree, a yellow and gold combination. It was not a normal saree, but it was studded with Swarovski crystals and gold threads. Looking like a traditional and beautiful Abhishek Bachchan bride, she donned a braided hairstyle with a floral updo. To add to the overall look, the former Miss World wore 22k gold jewelry that also included an emerald and gold armband.

# 2. Shilpa Shetty Kundra – Rs. 50 Lakhs

Designed by leading designer, Tarun Tahiliani, the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a red-colored saree designed gracefully with around 8,000 Swarovski crystals to add the bling factor. In addition to this, she wore kundan jewelry with uncut diamonds and emeralds. Even after more than 5 years of marriage, everyone still remembers her gorgeous bridal look and for the same, the actress paid a whopping price of Rs. 50 lakhs.

# 3. Kareena Kapoor Khan – Rs. 50 Lakhs

Marrying a Nawab is like a complete Bollywood Industry Begum and Kareena totally looked like it! His wedding lehenga was recreated by Ritu Kumar as she wore the wedding of her stepmother Sharmila Tagores gharara. Her reception outfit was designed by the famous Manish Malhotra and she opted for the color burgundy lehenga with a contrasting brown dupatta for which, she paid a large sum of Rs. 50 lakhs. Wearing tons of royal gold and kundan jewelry, Kareena looked like a graceful Begum on D-Day!

# 4. Anushka Sharma Kohli – Rs. 30 Lakhs

Sabyasachi bride Anushka Sharma married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in a private ceremony in Italy. And we can’t deny the fact that she was one of the most stylish brides ever seen in her pale pink dress. lehenga. She looked stunning in her outfit and complemented her dress with a traditional Sabyasachi choker. For this memorable look for life, she spent a total of Rs. 30 lakhs on her wedding attire.

# 5. Genelia DSouza Deshmukh – Rs. 17 Lakhs

Having an intercast marriage, Genelia married in two cultures – one in a Christian marriage and the other in the Maharashtrian wedding tradition. In the latter, the wedding dress was designed by the famous Neeta Lulla. She was seen wearing a traditional Maharashtrian style saree with an embellished gold kundan border. This sari cost the cute actress a sum of Rs. 17 Lakhs.

# 6. Urmila Matondkar – Rs. 4.50 lakhs

The beautiful part of her marriage was not just the fact that she got married, but the beauty that she emitted in her gorgeous bridal saree. Designed by famous Bollywood designer, Manish Malhotra, Urmila wore a red colored sari lehenga which cost him a whopping Rs. 4.50 lakhs. With her contrasting green glass bracelets and gold and kundan jewelry, she looked like a priceless bride.

# 7. Bipasha Basu Grover – Rs. 4 Lakhs

A bridal outfit means red in color. Keep alive the tradition of being a bong bride, Bipasha Basu killed in her red and gold colored saree wedding attire. This beautiful creation was by one and only, the famous Sabyasachi, costing the actress, a price of Rs. 4 Lakhs. We truly think every penny was worth the outfit she wore with the heavy kundan jewelry from Jaipur Jewels.

# 8. Dia Mirza – Rs. 3 Lakhs

As her beauty is priceless and different from the rest of the B-town actresses, her bridal outfit was also different in every way. Slipping on a Ritu Kumar creation, the Dias wedding outfit was also different in color, design and embroidery. Her wedding outfit made up of a create with a farshi pajamas in a unique color of green and golden beige with embroidery representing the basic aesthetic of the Hyderabadi culture. How unique is that, right? This uniquely designed outfit cost Rs. 3 Lakhs.

# 9. Esha Deol Takhtani Rs. 3 Lakhs

A beautiful wedding set was designed for the stunning actress Esha by an endowed designer, Neeta Lulla. Esha was seen wearing a red Kanjeevaram sari with red and gold designs, aptly representing traditional Indian culture. Pairing the striking saree with gold, emerald and diamond jewelry, Esha coated a lavish look on D-Day. For this outfit, the actress paid the designer Rs. 3 Lakh.

Are you as shocked as we are when you see the price these Bollywood diva outfits were wearing? Nevertheless, their outfit and their look were talked about and are still remembered. When they are inspiring pillars for all of us, these divas must be different and extraordinary in everything they do and especially in their wedding attire! All fashionistas stay tuned with us to learn more about what celebrities do and what they wear to let the inspiration continue to flow.

