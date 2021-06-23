Entertainment
Benjamin Ortiz – The journey of an upcoming actor
Born in Mexico City, Benjamin Ortiz does not come from a family of actors or performers. As a curious and passionate child who loved adventure and new experiences, he participated in various extracurricular activities such as sports and music. However, despite performing in kindergarten, his love for the theater began after his first drama class in college, which was followed by acting workshops that skyrocketed his love for the theater. . Benjamin graduated from Columbia College Chicago with a Bachelor of Arts in Theater and a Minor in Voiceover, while during his studies he worked on 12 short films, 4 plays, a few voiceover shorts and earned her first role in the American independent film industry with “Bleed American” directed by TA Manchester.
Benjamin considers watching Harry Potter in the theater to be one of the biggest influences that made him choose an acting career because, apart from the desire to be a part of magic, he was amazed by the amount of feelings and of emotions the combination of sound and images make you feel. His liberal upbringing as well as the global and diverse environment and early association with art also encouraged him to take the theater route. According to Benjamin, the project he loved the most was The Timemaker because he fell in love with the script of such a fictional story and felt that the filming was a different adventure because the love and passion of the people in the project was enough to overcome all the difficulties encountered along the way.
Benjamin remembers his first acting gig was an independent movie in Mexico called Los Herederos. When he was 16. It was a good first experience for him to broaden his horizons in different fields of cinema. Even though Benjamin enjoys all types of acting, drama is what suits him best. When he takes over a role, besides reading the full script to understand the story, he always tries to ask as many questions in order to get a real idea of the personality he is called to play. The biggest challenge in his job, as he puts it, is rejection after an audition. For Benjamin, an actor should have both talent and the right training depending on who he is, but having the right values and building relationships in the entertainment industry is also important. Authenticity, being true to yourself, having a goal and never stopping to pursue it is also important according to Benjamin and this is the advice he gives to young actors who go in pursuit of their dreams of new actors. Her motto right now is to be present, not to worry about things that we can’t control or that have already happened, and to focus on the good.
Benjamin is currently working on his debut EP centered around his love for singing. During the day he doesn’t have a set schedule or routine, but most of the time makes the most of his day by doing things that seem creative and bring me peace and joy, like working on scripts. and scenes. His love for extracurricular activities continues as he still plays sports, reads, swims, goes to the theater, to the movies and enjoys meditating. Looking to the future, his goals include opening a theater school with headquarters in different cities, setting up a theater company, setting up a production company and setting up a dream house for his parents, the release of at least one album and skydiving. Benjamin wants to stay focused on his career as an artist, collaborate with other artists who have inspired him and hopes to one day do a voiceover for Disney even though as he says the future is always uncertain and adventurous. He also has The Timetaker to submit to Sundance and a role in Channing Tatum’s upcoming film titled Dog Premiering in February 2022.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]