Benjamin Ortiz – The journey of an upcoming actor

Born in Mexico City, Benjamin Ortiz does not come from a family of actors or performers. As a curious and passionate child who loved adventure and new experiences, he participated in various extracurricular activities such as sports and music. However, despite performing in kindergarten, his love for the theater began after his first drama class in college, which was followed by acting workshops that skyrocketed his love for the theater. . Benjamin graduated from Columbia College Chicago with a Bachelor of Arts in Theater and a Minor in Voiceover, while during his studies he worked on 12 short films, 4 plays, a few voiceover shorts and earned her first role in the American independent film industry with “Bleed American” directed by TA Manchester.

Benjamin considers watching Harry Potter in the theater to be one of the biggest influences that made him choose an acting career because, apart from the desire to be a part of magic, he was amazed by the amount of feelings and of emotions the combination of sound and images make you feel. His liberal upbringing as well as the global and diverse environment and early association with art also encouraged him to take the theater route. According to Benjamin, the project he loved the most was The Timemaker because he fell in love with the script of such a fictional story and felt that the filming was a different adventure because the love and passion of the people in the project was enough to overcome all the difficulties encountered along the way.

Benjamin remembers his first acting gig was an independent movie in Mexico called Los Herederos. When he was 16. It was a good first experience for him to broaden his horizons in different fields of cinema. Even though Benjamin enjoys all types of acting, drama is what suits him best. When he takes over a role, besides reading the full script to understand the story, he always tries to ask as many questions in order to get a real idea of ​​the personality he is called to play. The biggest challenge in his job, as he puts it, is rejection after an audition. For Benjamin, an actor should have both talent and the right training depending on who he is, but having the right values ​​and building relationships in the entertainment industry is also important. Authenticity, being true to yourself, having a goal and never stopping to pursue it is also important according to Benjamin and this is the advice he gives to young actors who go in pursuit of their dreams of new actors. Her motto right now is to be present, not to worry about things that we can’t control or that have already happened, and to focus on the good.

Benjamin is currently working on his debut EP centered around his love for singing. During the day he doesn’t have a set schedule or routine, but most of the time makes the most of his day by doing things that seem creative and bring me peace and joy, like working on scripts. and scenes. His love for extracurricular activities continues as he still plays sports, reads, swims, goes to the theater, to the movies and enjoys meditating. Looking to the future, his goals include opening a theater school with headquarters in different cities, setting up a theater company, setting up a production company and setting up a dream house for his parents, the release of at least one album and skydiving. Benjamin wants to stay focused on his career as an artist, collaborate with other artists who have inspired him and hopes to one day do a voiceover for Disney even though as he says the future is always uncertain and adventurous. He also has The Timetaker to submit to Sundance and a role in Channing Tatum’s upcoming film titled Dog Premiering in February 2022.