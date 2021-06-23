Wheaton’s Summer Entertainment Series opens June 25-26





The newly renovated Memorial Park Bandshell will host the Summer Entertainment Series for the first time this year. Enjoy concerts and musical performances spanning a variety of musical genres featuring local and national talent. Performances are held several weekends from June through September at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. The opening band performs from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, followed by headliners from 8 pm to 9:30 pm The Memorial Park opens one hour before the first part. Tickets cost $ 10 per concert. For tickets visit memorialparkwheaton.com. The series will begin on Friday and Saturday June 25-26.



The Wayouts will perform the best of 1960s garage rock at the opening of the Wheaton Park District Summer Entertainment Series in the newly renovated Memorial Park Bandshell.

– Courtesy of The Wayouts On June 25, The Wayouts, a 1960s-style garage rock band, will open, followed by Beatles tribute band American English. On June 26, Chemically Imbalanced will perform popular rock and pop hits, followed by Tributosaurus, a Rolling Stones tribute band. On July 9, headliner Fletcher Rockwell, performing classic rock & roll with American overtones, and the overture Whiskey Romance make their Memorial Park Summer Entertainment series debut.



The Wheaton Park District summer entertainment series continues on Friday, July 9, with headliner Fletcher Rockwell performing classic American rock & roll.

– Courtesy of Fletcher Rockwell The Chicago Philharmonic will make its Memorial Park Summer Entertainment series debut on July 10, performing “Classical & Today’s Hits in Strings” at 6:00 p.m. and “Classic & Top 40 in Brass” at 8:00 p.m. On July 23, The Jolly Ringwalds opens with the “Ultimate ’80s Experience” followed by headlining The Ron Burgundy with Yacht Rock and other soft-core rock from the 1960s to the 80s. On July 24, Billy Elton performs legendary songs by Billy Joel and Elton John, followed by Midwest Dueling Pianos. In August, the series will continue with a series of concerts on Sunday afternoons. On August 8, Motown Nation will perform Motown and 1960s Smash Hits from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute will be from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



On Friday, September 10, opener Jagged Little Pill will pay homage to Alanis Morissette during the closing weekend of the Wheaton Park District Summer Entertainment Series.

– Courtesy of Jagged Little Pill The series will end in September with concerts on September 10 and 11. On September 10, Jagged Little Pill, a tribute to Alanis Morissette, will open, followed by Goddess of Rock: A Tribute to Female Icons. On September 11, opener Landslide will perform a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, followed by headliner The PettyBreakers, a Tom Petty tribute band. Concerts are general admission events. All stadium seating and lawns are available on a first come, first served basis. Stadium seats cannot be reserved in advance. Before performances, it is forbidden to reserve seats. Spectators are allowed to bring food and non-alcoholic drinks outside. Alcoholic drinks outside are prohibited. For information, visit www.memorialparkwheaton.com.







