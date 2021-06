‘American Soul’ star Sinqua Walls joins ‘Titans’ star Anna Diop in ‘Nanny’ thriller (Exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter

Sinqua Walls, who starred in BET’s American soul, joined Michelle Monaghan and Anna Diop to star in Nanny, a psychological horror thriller from Stay Gold Features and Topic Studios, the companies behind films such as Mauritanian and Honey boy. Nikyatu Jusu wrote the screenplay and made her directorial debut on the feature film that tackles current themes of the immigrant and the American dream while incorporating West African folklore. The story centers on an undocumented nanny (Diop) who takes care of the privileged child of a wealthy Manhattan family on the Upper East Side in the hopes that she can earn enough money to do so. come his six year old son from West Africa. live with her in New York. As the woman prepares for the arrival of her young son, a violent supernatural presence invades her reality, threatening the life she has so painstakingly reconstituted. Walls will play the charismatic doorman of the chic building where the nanny works. Monaghan is already on board as a wealthy mother. The script had generated a lot of heat in some circles. It was shortlisted for the 2019 Sundance Institute Creative Producing Lab & Summit, with the project itself shortlisted for Sundance’s 2020 Writing Lab and 2020 Director’s Lab. The script was also blacklisted for 2020. Production is scheduled to begin in late June in New York. Nikkia Moulterie and Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features are producing. Executive producers are Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom for Topic, Rebecca Cammarata of Stay Gold, Sumalee Montano and Grace Lay of LinLay Productions. Jusu will also be executive producer. Sinqua played the role of the legendary Soul Train creator Don Cornelius in BET’s American soul, whose second season was set in 2020. The actor recently wrapped up production on the NBC pilot At this age by Carla Banks-Waddles, Malcom D Lee, Martin Chase and Universal Television. His next film, the romantic comedy Resort to love, in which he stars with Christina Milian and Jay Pharaoh, tilts July 29 on Netflix. Walls is replaced by Paradigm and Artists First.







