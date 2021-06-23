For the star awarded to the lyricist of “Thanks for the Memory” 31 years ago but never installed, this ritual is known as “Pass Over”

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Leo Robin Music was outraged by the recent announcement by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on June 17, 2021 to once again deny the star’s installation on the Hollywood Walk of Fame which was awarded to lyricist Leo Robin there. is over 31 years old. Each year, Leo Robin Music looks forward to the release of the Hollywood House’s annual announcement of the new class of award winners to have their stars unveiled and placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to see if the star awarded. to Leo Robin over 31 years ago but never installed finally appears on this list. For Leo Robin, this annual ritual is known as the “Pass Over”.

Johnny Mathis singing “Lost in Loveliness”, composed by Sigmund Romberg with lyrics by Leo Robin, who was

first introduced in the Broadway musical “The Girl in Pink Tights” in 1954, followed by Doris Day singing this jazz standard

A loss can be a wonderful fantasy like the words of Leo Robin from the beautiful ballad “Lost in Loveliness”, composed by Sigmund Romberg. In contrast, a loss can be described as “Lost in Wickedness” as with the Hollywood Chamber’s treatment of the star attributed to Leo Robin but not installed. In this situation, the Hollywood House and the Walk of Fame Committee lost their moral compass.

In a live Facebook session on Thursday, June 17, radio host Ellen K., who chairs the Walk of Fame selection jury, announced the winners of the 2022 promotion of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Walk of Fame Selection Jury is pleased to announce 38 new Hollywood Walk of Fame winners. The Selection Jury, made up of other members of the Walk of Famers, annually selects a panel of winners representing various genres from the world of entertainment, ”said President and Walk of Famer Ellen K.“ The Panel did an incredible job selecting these very talented individuals. We can’t wait to see each winner’s reaction as he realizes he’s a part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of his star on the world’s most famous catwalk! Ellen K added.

The story continues

While Leo Robin Music congratulates these performers for the honors, it is sadly remembered that the star awarded to Leo Robin in 1990 was never installed. The Hollywood Chamber as well as the Walk of Fame Committee continue to be morally adrift in the face of this unprecedented situation with the star attributed to Leo Robin but not installed. At present, contrary to its mission, the Hollywood Chamber does not do justice to the award given to Leo Robin. Instead, we are witnessing the moral injustice of longtime lost Leo star and the Hollywood House’s refusal to honor their pledge to Robin’s memory.

Ashley Lee of the Los Angeles Times first revealed this compelling story on May 23, 2019, Leo Robin never had his star on the Walk of Fame. Now her grandson is fighting for it, about his grandson’s fortuitous discovery of Leo’s long-lost star which he says got lost because “[The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce]… Made that 30-year mistake, ”Ms. Lee quoted. Leo Robin’s wife Cherie Robin and actor Bob Hope sponsored Leo for a star in 1988 but sadly Ms Robin passed away just over a year before the letter was sent. Hollywood bedroom announcing that her husband had received the star and unfortunately it was never installed.

Following the publication of this story by The Times, Leo Robin Music was dismayed to learn what happened 31 years ago. Ms Lee said, “The envelope was returned to its sender and has since remained in the records of the Chamber of Commerce. She also tweeted: “At first I didn’t think the Leo Robin star really slipped through the cracks” with a photo of this acceptance letter and the stamped “RETURN TO SENDER” envelope. Ms Lee explained the House’s point of view: “It was not a mistake, (Ana) Martinez noted to The Times. In 1989, before the ease of email and cellphones, the winners were not. not as often and actively pursued for their star as they are today. That means no follow-up letters and no calls for co-signers, even though Robin’s candidacy was co-signed by (Bob) Hope, who has four stars on the March. “

Ellen K. has a perfect voice on her morning radio show on KOST 103.5 FM. as well as the voice of the Grammy Awards and Academy Awards. Ellen K.’s recent announcement would be tantamount to announcing an Oscar or Grammy winner and not giving the winner an Oscar or Grammy. Can we imagine if the multi-Oscar winner Robert De Niro won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1980 for the film? Angry bull, who used a few songs with lyrics by Robin including “Prisoner of Love” performed by Perry Como (1946), “Prisoner of Love” performed by Russ Columbo (1934) and “Bye, Bye Baby” performed by Marilyn Monroe (1953) ) but not receiving the Oscar to Take Home or Tony Bennett, winner of multiple Grammy Awards, winning the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance in 1997 for his album Here are the ladies, whose album theme was songs made famous by female singers and included “My Ideal” with lyrics by Robin as a tribute at Margaret Whiting for performing her theme song but not receiving the Grammy to take home. Robin’s “Pass Over” by the Hollywood Chamber and Walk of Fame Committee on the list of winners to have their stars installed and unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is nasty.

The Broadway musical “The Girl in Pink Tights”, composed by Sigmund Romberg with lyrics by Leo Robin, debuted in 1954 but had a major problem in the staging of the show as Romberg died three years earlier, in 1951, at the age of 64. although he had only modest success on stage, he produced the charming ballad “Lost in Loveliness”, which set records for Billy Eckstine and Dolores Gray.

This song whose heartfelt lyrics about the aspirations of love have been performed through the ages by a wide range of artists, from the most famous jazz musicians such as trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, Billy Eckstine and Duke Ellington to singers such as David Atkinson, Doris Day, Eddie Fisher, Johnny Mathis and Jimmy Smith to orchestras such as Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra and Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra.

Over the past sixty years, the Hollywood House has managed to keep track of 2,696 award winners and ensured that each of them received a star and successfully installed it on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with its name on it – except Leo Robin. Unfortunately, one cannot help but conclude that Robin was treated unfairly by the Hollywood House. Upon the death of Johnny Grant on January 9, 2008, Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said: “Angelnos will always remember Johnny as the heart of Hollywood Boulevard, the worthy guardian of his golden prestige and the human brilliance behind each of his. stars … “Johnny Grant, who was chairman of the 1990 Walk of Fame committee and signed the letter of acceptance to Mrs. Robin, must despise Robin’s unfair treatment by the Hollywood House and reject the committee’s decision of the 1990 Walk of Fame to award a star to Leo Robin.

Handing over the star would be a bittersweet moment for Robin’s family. It is unfortunate that the original sponsors, Robin’s wife Mrs. Robin and actor Bob Hope, are not here today to accept the honors and that the generations of Leo’s family who were there when the award was no longer there. As the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 winners and their families and friends celebrate the installation of their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Robin family must endure their annual ritual known as the “Pass Over.” It’s time for the Hollywood House to honor the decision of the 1990 Walk of Fame Committee and honor its obligation to return Leo’s long-lost star to its rightful place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. .

For more information, visit the official Leo Robin website at http://leorobin.com/.

