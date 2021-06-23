Macy Gray defends call for American flag overhaul: it’s “confusing”





Macy Gray expresses himself. Last week, the star made headlines when she wrote an op-ed for MarketWatch in which she suggested that the American flag be redesigned, as the current design has become “ragged, dated, divisive and incorrect,” alleging that he “replaced” the Confederate flag as a symbol of racism and hatred. Reactions to the singer’s suggestion of “I Try” were mixed, but certainly caused a stir on social media, and now, in an interview with TMZ, Gray has continued to defend his critics and expanded his call for an overhaul. . She began the interview on Tuesday by explaining once again that it was the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol following the election of Joe Biden that sparked her feelings. SINGER MACY GRAY SAYS WE NEED A NEW FLAG TO REPLACE OLD GLORY IN LACHETS, DATE AND DIVISIBLE “I have the impression that the flag has been violated and turned into a weapon,” she explained. “We have all seen a man being beaten with a flag pole and we have seen the insurgents storm the capital and use the American flag as a badge and symbol.” Gray continued, “I think the flag’s message has now changed. A lot of people feel very different about it.” The singer said that when she sees someone holding an American flag, she sees it as “a weapon” and a “symbol of hatred”. MACY GRAY DOUBLE ON THE CRITICISM OF THE AMERICAN FLAG, NOTE JAN. 6 RIOTERS HELD IT AS A SYMBOL “The flag was redrawn 26 times, we got 26 flags, so that wouldn’t be the first flag change”, Gray Explain. “The flag during the Civil War was completely different, we didn’t have 50 states and the flag has historically changed as times have changed.” The star added that she had “never seen the world rock” more than in the past two years, which is a reason for changing the appearance of the flag. “What the flag represents at this stage is confusing. I think it is confusing for us, it is confusing for other countries,” she said. “It’s weird honoring him or saluting him because you don’t know what he stands for anymore.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Part of his flag modification suggestion was to change the color of the stars in various tones on the “melanin scale” to accurately reflect the population of the states. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “It sends the message that we are all included,” Gray explained. “I just want to bring everyone together. I ask the government to let everyone know for once that we are all in the same boat.”

