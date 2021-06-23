opera singer claims Paris police arrested and strip searched her | Entertainment

PARIS (AP) South African opera star Pretty Yende has said she was arrested by French authorities, strip searched and detained in a dark room at Paris main airport after arriving this week for a leading role at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées.
Police brutality is real for someone who looks like me, Yende, who is black, said in a social media post on Tuesday, a day after meeting at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.
Acclaimed soprano Yende performs in La Sonnambula at the Paris theater and flew to the city on Monday where she said she was subjected to outrageous racial abuse and discrimination, psychological torture and racial comments very offensive.
Yende, who was performing on Tuesday night, and his agent could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press for comment.
In her Facebook and Instagram posts, Yende said airport police confiscated her property, including her cell phone, and took her to a holding cell at the airport.
I was stripped and searched like a delinquent, Yende said. She was then left alone in a dark room and told to write down the phone numbers of her family and friends on a piece of paper. It was cold in there, there was no light at the beginning.
She told an officer that her phone’s battery was dying and asked if she could borrow a charger.
The officer told him, listen to me carefully, you won’t have your phone, ”she said, describing his tone as harsh and condescending. I asked, am I a prisoner? He rudely said yes, and I decided to comply and do it. what they say.
The experience was traumatic and frightening, Yende wrote.
I was filled with so many negative thoughts, she wrote. I’m still rocked to think that I am one in a million who managed to make it out of this situation alive.
A French official, who spoke anonymously because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said Yende was questioned by police because she held a South African passport and did not have no French visa to enter the country.
The documents she exhibited did not allow her to enter French territory, the official said. He said she arrived in Paris on Monday and was questioned from around 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. before being released.
After a verification process, Yende received a visa regularizing his situation. She thanked the police when she was allowed to leave, he said.
The official said it was normal to strip search a detained person because of inappropriate documents.
This is the usual procedure, there is a pat-down inspection and a search for safety reasons.
In a follow-up post, Yende thanked fans and fellow singers for a wave of support and outrage on social media. She said she hadn’t been brutally interrogated and physically tortured like many, ”but she felt grateful to be alive.
Yende is scheduled to sing the lead role in La Traviata “at the Vienna State Opera in September and has engagements with the Philadelphia Orchestra in October and the Washington National Opera in November. She has performed frequently at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and elsewhere.
Gecker reported from San Francisco and Corbet reported from Paris.
