Brooke Shields and her daughters dazzle in matching gingham swimsuits

Brooke Shields, 56, still wears a bikini as fiercely as she did over three decades ago. The model and actress shared a stunning photo of herself and her two daughters on Tuesday via Instagram, all decked out in matching black and white gingham swimsuits. “Soak it all in,” she captured the family cliché. So what is Brooke doing to maintain her fantastic physique in her 50s? Read on for all of her top diet, fitness, and wellness tips and tricks that she’s shared with others, and the photos that prove they work.

Brooke trains with Ngo Okafor, a New York-based fitness professional and owner of Iconoclast Fitness. Throughout the pandemic, she has kept her fans motivated by sharing tons of her workout clips on social media. “Strength has become my priority,” Shields said, adding, “I have to work really hard to get in shape, I’m not a naturally ectomorphic person,” she said. The mothers bloggers Denise Albert & Melissa Musen Gerstein. She has to work very hard “but I’m stronger and healthier and now I don’t want to hide anymore”.

Instead of lifting massive weights, Brooke trains smaller muscles. “I started working on individual little muscles and kind of molding the muscles that don’t really catch the eye,” she revealed during an appearance on Today. “You don’t have to lift 100 pounds. You can do tiny little movements to activate these little muscles that wrap around other bigger muscles, and they all tighten them all up. It was an eye-opener to work with it. a personal trainer and that doesn’t have to be a crazy painful thing. “

Brooke didn’t hit her flat abs while sitting on the couch. Last year, she demonstrated one of her new abdominal moves on Instagram, dubbed The Penguin. “It’s harder than it looks to keep your stomach tight and work the obliques,” she explained. She also relies on an exercise ball to activate her abs.

Moderation is the name of the game when it comes to Brooke’s diet. “We were taught:” Refuse yourself from pleasure. “But moderation is more difficult because it really requires a commitment to balance,” she said. Health. “I find that if I say ‘I’m not going to eat ice cream’ or ‘I’m not going to drink’ all I want to do is drink and eat ice cream. It’s kind of a psychological battle. . “

Brooke feels better when she does two simple things. “Really, when I get enough sleep and drink enough water,” she said Healthy Living Magazine. “I don’t think there is any trick to being healthy, I think we all know what our limits are.”

Brooke never liked to exercise until she found meditation. “I was like, ‘I don’t go to the gym, so I don’t have to work out. I’m just going to have this quesadilla and this ice cream and these cocktails. “I had the idea of ​​going to bed very late and waking up very late. Everyone in my house was like, ‘You have to stay in control because if you’re nervous we don’t stand a chance.’ ” she said In the style. Soon after, she signed up for a meditation led by Deepak Chopra. “Before that, I had never focused on the spiritual element of exercise or on the idea of ​​honoring your body and soul. They were just words before; they didn’t seem realistic. exercise has never been zen for me. None of the exercise I have done in the past is because I like it or it gives me some peace of mind. I was younger it was all ego-based: if you want to be in this campaign you have to stay If you want to be in this Broadway show you have to be in good shape too; you have to dance so much everyday. was a goal. “