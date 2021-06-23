Luca review: A windy summer adventure | Entertainment

There is nothing quite like a vacation off the Italian coast filled with boating, racing and swimming with sea monsters.

Luca is the most recent film from Pixar Animation Studios. It was directed by Enrico Casarosa and was its first director. It was written by Jesse Andrews, who wrote Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, and Mike Jones, who co-wrote the previous Pixars film, Soul. It was posted on Disney + for free for subscribers.

The film follows Luca Paguro, a cautious boy who is prevented from leaving his family. Luca quickly becomes friends with Alberto Scorfano, an adventurous and knowledgeable boy. They flee to Portorosso on the Italian coast, where they meet Giulia Marcovaldo and join her to participate in a triathlon so that they can buy a Vespa and travel the world.

But, there’s just one small catch: Luca and Alberto are sea monsters in a town that despises sea monsters.

Luca is a wonderful and vibrant film filled with adventure, friendship and laughter. It has a smaller-scale story compared to other Pixar movies, but it doesn’t have to be grand to be great.

The cast of this movie does a great job bringing these characters to life. Luca is played by Jacob Tremblay and Alberto is played by Jack Dylan Grazer. They both play their characters well, putting each of their traits forward thanks to their dubbing. Their acting is an impressive success.

Beside them are Emma Berman as Giulia, Marco Barricelli as his father Massimo, Saverio Raimondo as tyrant Ercole and Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan as Lucas’s parents. They do a fantastic job of creating distinct and interesting characters. Their performances are fun as they fulfill their roles with care, love and jealousy.

As for the story, Luca’s main plot is pretty straightforward, especially by Pixar standards. But the movie works wonderfully due to the small scale and straightforward story. On the surface, it’s a basic plot about two friends with a secret who want to win a race. But it takes time to develop the characters’ relationships, their motivations and their dreams.

Ultimately, it’s a film about the freedom to explore without feeling confined. It’s about the ins and outs of our connections with others and how they develop over time. It’s about ourselves and how we fit in not only with others, but also how we can comfortably be ourselves. Finally, it’s about stepping out of your comfort zone and trying new things, even if it can be a little scary.

In addition to conveying a simple and beautiful story, the animation is breathtaking. The water, the landscapes and the dreamy segments are a marvel to watch; they are filled with such warmth and vibrancy that the movie feels like a vacation destination you wish you were real. There is a great use of colors and lighting, especially with different characters (like sea monsters) and dream sections.

Pixar is already master of its trade. Recently, Luca and Soul have demonstrated their ability to create amazingly realistic landscapes while also blending them well with cartoon character designs that just don’t feel out of place. Each character is given depth and traits that are conveyed through their designs, like Massimo’s great demeanor and Lucas’s curious eyes.

Another small detail of animation in this film is its homage to Italian cinema. There are plenty of funny references to several famous Italian actors and films, including those by director Federico Fellini. It was something that was mostly in the background but helped anchor the film into its frame.

Using animation and writing, this film has excellent comedy. Surprisingly, there was a lot of hearty, hearty laughs throughout the movie which were executed well with good timing and expressions. There were also some truly emotional moments that culminated in the time spent building relationships in the film. These weren’t just typical Pixar emotions; there is a real emotional connection made in this film which is perfectly presented to the audience.

Finally, Dan Romer’s score, as well as the film’s soundtrack, do an incredible job of capturing the tone and setting of the film. They mostly play in the background, but it sounded more like a melody drifting through someone’s window than just background noise.

Luca is an absolutely wonderful movie with a happy, straightforward story about friendship. It does everything it needs and more, so much so that the story elements on display would be lost if it was bigger or more dramatic.

Essentially, this film captures the best feelings of summer through its setting, friendship, and humor. It really felt like a nice vacation where the only thing to worry about is who will win the big race.

Personally, Luca broke into my top five Pixar movies. It might be a hot take, but I really enjoyed this movie to the fullest. I couldn’t help but smile and laugh throughout his performance and can’t wait to see him again.

The only thing that could have made this movie better is if it was played in theaters.

4.5 / 5 Torches