Black Widow: will David Harbors Red Guardian have an MCU prequel?





Black Widow isn’t just about Black Widow, the Avenger. It actually features another Red Guardian superhero, or Alexei Shostakov. Red Guardian who is the Russian version of Captain America appears in the film as the father of Black Widows. David Harbor, who plays Red Guardian / Alexi, said at a virtual press conference for Black Widow I attended that there was so much material for Red Guardian to explore in another Marvel prequel. Harbor said there is a 25-year gap for Red Guardian that we don’t yet know about. There are a few clues in the film to his past, he said. Red Guardian tells stories about what happened in their past. But there are questions as to whether the stories he tells are real, Harbor said. The stories are so wild and bizarre that it’s not clear if the stories he tells about his story are real. Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian has to create this pseudo-reality where he’s this overwhelming superhero who’s taller than everyone else. Habour said that Alexi creates this reality rather than dealing with his own personal issues and family. So in other words, he must be so bombastic because he can’t stop and feel these things, you know the failures they’ve made, Harbor said. He must therefore build around him a world like a fabulous story, a psychotic reality of which he is the hero. These Red Guardian stories could be explored in future films, he said. In fact, he answered a question about a possible Red Guardian story against Captain America. I think the classic cold war thing is a really fun, funny dynamic between these two guys and the fact that they basically appeared like nuclear warheads like in an arms race together. I think it’s just a great concept that could be explored further, he said. Black Widow opens in theaters and debuts on Disney + via Premier Access on July 9.

