Joni Mitchells’ ex opens up on heartbreak as singer-songwriter ‘Blue’ masterpiece turns 50

With the confessional honesty Joni Mitchell displayed on his classic “Blue” album which came out 50 years ago on June 22, 1971, perhaps a more appropriate title would have been “True”.

“A lot of people think she’s baring her soul, but I think she’s scratching her soul,” said Lori Majewski, co-host of “Feedback” on SiriusXMs Volume. “The denominational nature of Blue is such that I think Joni Mitchell herself compared it to Dylan plugging in, Dylan going on electricity. It was such a revolutionary thing to be this confessional.”

Indeed, Mitchells’s fourth studio LP that Rolling Stone ranked at No. 3 on last year’s list of the 500 best albums of all time raised the bar to the guts for female and male singer-songwriters. “It made a lot of singer-songwriters, especially male singer-songwriters, very nervous about having to put everything on the table like Joni had,” said Majewski. “I think the men, they were singing about the time, they were singing about the time, but they looked outward. When you go inside, there is bravery and Joni did it with a magnifying glass.”

And that “Blue” bravery inspired everyone from Prince who, having once written Mitchell a fan letter before he became the royalty of “Purple Rain”, would go on to cover “A Case of You” at artists of today, including Brandi carlile, Lana Del Rey and, of course, Taylor Swift. In fact, in “Blue,” Mitchell was getting intimate about his relationship with Graham Nash and James Taylor long before Swift talked about John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal.

JONI MITCHELL REVEALS SHE IS STILL HAVING DIFFICULTIES WALKING AFTER BRAIN ANEURYSM

“It was a hugely influential record and remains a real touchstone for everyone,” said Patrick Milligan, producer of Joni Mitchell’s “Archives” series, whose upcoming second volume (scheduled for October) will feature music. material from his “Blue” period. The collection is previewed by an EP, “Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes)”, which was released on Monday.

“I think because it’s so honest it’s so timeless,” Milligan said. “People keep coming back to it.”

For Nash, hearing “Blue” for the first time made him feel that way. “When I first heard the album I realized that our love story was over, and it’s a very sad feeling for anyone who loves someone, but mostly because it’s Joni and me, ”Nash told The Post.

“People would say we literally light up the room when we were both there. Our love was very warm, very tender and very deep, and that’s one of the reasons I always resonate with listening to Blue.” (Mitchell, who rarely does interviews, declined a request.)

While Nash and Mitchell lived together in Los Angeles, he saw his genius at work writing some of the songs, including “A Case of You”.

“I can clearly imagine in my head that she was writing on her piano in our home in Laurel Canyon which we shared for a few years there,” he said.

The “Blue” tracks that deal specifically with Nash’s “My Old Man” and “River” cover their relationship from opposite ends of the spectrum: on the first, Mitchell sings about domestic bliss that “doesn’t need a piece of paper. “, while the latter is a breaking lament over the loss of the” best baby I’ve ever had. “

Nash insists he never felt like she gave out too much about him and their relationship. “No, I never did,” he said. “It was only admiration for his ability to do that.”

In fact, he added, it was “extremely courageous” for her to reveal so much of herself and yes, her love life at the time. “She didn’t feel particularly strong,” he said. “She had a lot of questions about her life and how maybe it should have been.”

THE SECRETS BEHIND WOODSTOCK: THE TRUTH ABOUT JONI MITCHELL

Now, Nash still has mixed feelings while listening to “Blue”. “I still feel a few emotions that shouldn’t go together: one of them is sadness and the other is disbelief in its brilliance.”

Nash remains flattered that Mitchell once wrote that he made her “knee-weak” on “River.” And the two stay close: “I have sent flowers for her birthday every year for 50 years.”

In a way, their love story continues today, “Blue” having immortalized it. “All these years later, there’s a part of my heart that still loves Joni Mitchell,” he said. “Once you are in love with Joni Mitchell … you are in love with her forever.”

Drummer Russ Kunkel who has performed on “Carey”, “California” and “A Case of You” connected with Mitchell through the vibrant music scene of Laurel Canyon. “I had moved to Los Angeles with a band I was in called Things To Come … and I became friends with David Crosby, I became friends with Graham Nash, so I was around,” did he declare.

“My wife at the time was Cass Elliots’ sister [Leah], and we lived in a sort of studio above his garage in Laurel Canyon. The Cass House was kind of a melting pot of everyone passing through Los Angeles, so any day in Cass’ backyard would be Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, John Sebastian, Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, Stephen. Stills, you name it. “

In fact, Kunkel had heard some of the “Blue” songs at the Mama Cass house before he ended up playing on the record. And hell never forgets to hear a certain “A Case of You” line for the very first time: “As soon as I heard these lyrics I could drink a case of you And I would always be on my feet , that was one of those times where in your brain you go, the person who wrote this is, like, in the highest degree. “

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

But he didn’t first delve into the lyrics to “Carey” or “California,” both of which were inspired when Mitchell took a hiatus from his performances and went on an extended vacation to Europe in 1970. ”This which I knew for sure, this is what I was going to play was going to be very simple, just support what she was doing, “Kunkel said of the Studio C recording sessions at A&M Studios in Hollywood.

He joined a list of supporting players that included Taylor, then Mitchell’s boyfriend on guitar, and Stills on guitar and bass. “Most of its parts were already defined when we played these things,” said Kunkel, who had previously played drums on Taylors’ 1970 album, “Sweet Baby James”. “But she was still there … Joan produced this record.”

And for Kunkel, it was about not playing with the magic that was happening: “When I was in the studio, I just focused on doing no harm, playing the right role for the song, because I was listening to greatness. “

For photographer Tim Considine, photographing the iconic The blue-hued album cover of Mitchells’ masterpiece began because of another singer-songwriter. “It all started … at a Judy Collins concert, ”he said.“ She sang Both Sides Now, and I was really impressed. Then she said: If you like this song, wait until you hear the young Canadian who wrote it: Joni Mitchell. I thought, I have to look for this artist. ”

Then, armed with a film generally used for dental purposes to better film in the dark, Considine went to photograph Mitchell during a concert in 1968 at the famous Troubadour in Los Angeles.

“I went home and developed the pictures, and … I loved the pictures,” he said. “So I came home the next night and went up the stairs [to Mitchells dressing room], knocked on the door and introduced myself. I had made 11 by 14 prints, and she seemed to like them. And I felt like this brilliant singer-songwriter, poet and painter loved my images. And then David Crosby walked in, and she handed them to him. And he glanced at them and said, Need more contrast. “

Considine then “immediately refined” the image that would become the cover of the “Blue” album. He was elated when later, in 1971, art director Gary Burden asked him if they could use the photo. “She had never had an album cover which was a photograph that she painted all of her album covers,” he said. “So I said, Absolutely.”

But Considine was not a fan of the blue-tinted treatment of his photograph, which was originally a black and white photo. “I hated him when I saw him,” he said. “It makes him look harsh. It took away all the softness from the picture. It was awful.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, Considine said: “I was honored and still am the first to photograph an album cover for this genius.”

To learn more about the New York Post, Click here.