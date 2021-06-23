Loki’s Theory: How Timekeepers Created VAT

Warning: Spoilers ahead for MarvelLokiepisode 2 “The variant”.

Loki introduced the Time Variance Authority, the protectors of the Sacred Timeline – but how were they created by the Keepers of Time? The Avengers tried to seal the timelines they created inAvengers: Endgame, but there was one they couldn’t do anything about, a branching timeline created in 2012 when Loki escaped with the Tesseract. Luckily for the timeline, this variant of Loki was captured by the Time Variance Authority, which serves as the multiverse’s police force.

The trickster god was given a hands-on VAT briefing by the delightful Miss Minutes animation, which also served as a useful infodump for viewers. According to TVA, creation naturally pivots into chaos, with even the smallest aberration – say, a person just late for work – having the potential to create an entirely different timeline. Unfortunately, some branches of the multiverse became aware of each other, resulting in multiversal warfare as they vied for supremacy. When the war ended, the Time-Keepers emerged and determined that they would make sure there was never just one timeline in order to avoid another war. The VAT was created to maintain this “sacred timeline”, destroying new branches as they are created.

AsLoki Episode 2, however, revealed that the Time-Keepers are hiding a lot from TVA and its agents. This raises the curious question of how they created this organization in the first place.

VAT remains a mystery

The reality is that VAT remains a mystery at this time. When Loki attempted to access documents on the TVA foundation, he was told they were confidential, meaning he wouldn’t have a chance to read them anytime soon. TVA members even keep secrets from each other, with Judge Ravonna Renslayer refusing to reveal to Mobius M. Mobius the identity of her second TVA analyst. In fact,Loki even avoided naming the location from which VAT operates, suggesting that it would be instantly recognized by comic book readers. This could potentially be Chronopolis, for example, a timeless town with ties to a time traveler named Kang the Conqueror, who is to be played by Jonathan Majors inAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

All this secrecy is surely deliberate. From an out-of-universe perspective, that means there is a story to be told likeLoki continues, with the mysteries of VAT gradually revealed to viewers. In the universe, of course, secrets only serve to pique Loki’s curiosity, making him increasingly determined to learn the truth about the group he has been forced to work with.

Where did the timekeepers find their recruits at TVA?

The most obvious question is the simplest: where do Time-Keepers recruit their VAT agents? And if Time-Keepers aren’t recruiting, does that mean they’re made all their VAT agents? They appear to be absolutely fanatical in their devotion to the Sacred Timeline, unconditional and obedient, viewing the Timekeepers almost as gods. Question them a little more deeply, however, and you’ll quickly realize that there is something seriously wrong with them. Mobius could not tell Loki how long he had worked for the Time-Keepers, dismissing the question with the comment “time passes differently here at VAT.“Casey, one of the TVA desk jockeys, had very little knowledge of the outside world, not even knowing what a fish was. The lack of curiosity in itself is quite remarkable, giving the impression that the Time-Keepers brainwashed the TVA members, and programmed them not to ask questions. Enter Loki, the god of mischief, who is seething with questions.

And yet, for all that is the case, there are hints that some TVA members may have stories they don’t know. Take Mobius M. Mobius, who sort of developed a passion for jet skis. “You know, some things … Actually most of the stuff in the story is a little bit silly, and it just ends up messing up,“he mused.”But in the early 1990s, for a brief shining moment, there was a beautiful union of form and function, which we call the jet ski, and a reasonable man cannot differ.“His passion is very much like a repressed memory bubbling to the surface, a clue that he originated from Earth in the 1990s, where he loved jet skis.

How did the timekeepers get people out of history?

But how could Time-Keepers get people out of the timeline? There are really only two possibilities, the first being the one mentioned byLoki Episode 2. As Loki deduced, time travelers can interfere with events surrounding notable disasters without creating new timelines, simply because everything they do will be destroyed anyway. The Lady Loki variant used this to hide from Time-Keepers and VAT, but Time-Keepers could also have used it to recruit VAT agents. Following the same logic, any missing person whose body was never found could be taken from the timeline without causing any branches and simply written off as lost in the disaster. Maybe Mobius was actually a human who was supposed to die in a jet ski accident, his body lost at sea or in a natural disaster, but the Time-Keepers took him away before he died.

A second possibility is even more striking: the TVA agents could have been people from branching timelines who no longer exist. The Keepers of Time only care about maintaining the Sacred Timeline, so they would have no problem disrupting a Branched Reality before destroying it. This approach would have the advantage of allowing Time-Keepers to recruit people in large numbers – the worth of an entire universe of potential agents, if they had the power to extract and brainwash them all. This would be the easiest way to staff the TVA, and it could be repeated to quickly expand the ranks of the TVA. If Marvel takes the second approach, the base TVA could actually be the survivors of this first multiverse war. described in Loki, unwittingly enlisted by the Timekeepers to prevent such an interdimensional conflict from happening again. There would certainly be a certain irony to this idea, but also a great risk. The Lady Loki variant clearly has the power to mess with people’s minds, and she could have awakened someone’s buried memories in TVA, creating a mole within the group who has good reason to want revenge on Time. -Keepers. Thus, the origin story of the Keepers of Time would become more than a mere curiosity and instead direct the plot ofLoki.

Lokireleases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney +.

