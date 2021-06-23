Entertainment
7 shows like Manifest to watch now that they’ve been canceled for good
NBC Sci-Fi DramaManifestoMay topped Netflix’s Top 10 lists (# 2 overall, # 1 TV series) for over a week at the time of writing, but somehow it wasn’t enough to convince the streamer to save him from being canceled., as Netflix had done with other shows like Lucifer and Designated survivor. This means that Manifest is almost certainly done for good, unfortunately.
If you have just entered Manifesto because you found out about it on Netflix and went through all of seasons 1 and 2, then you’re probably wondering where you can stream season 3, or when it will be on Netflix. You can watch Season 3 now on peacock, NBC’s ad-supported streaming service, or Hulu, if you are a subscriber. As to when Season 3 will be on Netflix, that’s up to a bunch of complicated licensing deals to be decided.
But if you’ve managed to watch all of Season 3, you’ll need something like Manifesto to watch next. We’ve rounded up several other shows that share a lot of DNA with Manifesto. Below you’ll find doomed thefts, people who disappear and reappear, and sci-fi mysteries involving death and fate.
Lost
Well, duh. Anyone who has seen ABC’s masterclass in Mindf — ery can tell you that Manifesto would not exist without Lost, making it the least surprising entry on the list. If you haven’t watched Lost, you must give up whatever you are doing and fix it immediately. The 2004 show literally changed television forever, telling the story of passengers aboard a doomed flight who stranded on a mysterious island after their plane crashed. Taking place through character-centric episodes and flashbacks, it’s an ideal blend of sci-fi mystery with incredible character development, much like Manifesto. And believe me when I say this: you have no idea where this is going. Telling you anything more on this show would violate the 2004 No Lost Spoilers deal, so I’m going to shut up now.[Watch on Hulu, IMDbTV (free with ads)]
Travelers
There are still a billion mysteries to be solved Manifesto, but we know the show does something funny with death and maybe time travel, making the Canadian sci-fi series Travelers an easy recommendation for anyone looking for more Manifesto vibrations. Eric McCormack stars as a special agent from a post-apocalyptic future who leads a team traveling back in time to the 21st century to prevent their doomed future. To do this, they seize the bodies of today’s individuals who were minutes from death and carry out various missions, all the while needing to maintain their cover of the bodies they have occupied. Things are getting worse.[Watch on Netflix]
Debris
Manifesto comes from a long line of aired sci-fi shows that drag their mysteries around for as long as possible, but Manifesto understood where others went wrong. TV’s newest mystery box show, Debris, premiered in 2021 and we hope it learns from its ancestors to become a compelling sci-fi series. The show stars Jonathan Tucker as a CIA agent and Riann Steele as an MI6 agent investigating the wreckage of an alien spaceship that has been scattered across the world and gives people who meet him with unusual powers. It’s still early in the life of the show to say whether it’ll be good or not, but part of the fun of these shows is being the first to find out with every new episode.[Watch on Peacock, Hulu, NBC(airs Mondays at 10/9c)]
The OA
Yes Manifesto dipping his toes into metaphysics – what is dead man? – this is what got you hooked, then tie the foil hat and dive first into Netflix’s extremely weird and fascinating series The OA. The 2016 series stars Brit Marling (who also co-created her) as Prairie Johnson, a blind woman who is kidnapped and returned to her foster parents with her eyesight intact. But that’s just the setup, because a bunch of other weird things are going on with her, which we learn about in flashbacks to her capture. So this beautiful series gets REALLY weird.The OA is impossible to explain, making it the ultimate “just watch it” show, but as Manifesto, it addresses the afterlife, the multiple possible dimensions and the emotional links between the characters. Of all the shows on this list, it’s the major philosophy shows, and it must be said, half of the people who watch it will hate it while the other half won’t stop talking about it.[Watch on Netflix]
In the night
This show is insanely dumb, but it involves some airplane-specific sci-fi, so it does have a place on this list. In the night is Belgium’s first original Netflix series, set in a world where the sun shines and begins to fry people on the planet. This is bad news for everyone, but not so bad for people on board a commercial airliner catching a red eye from Belgium who gets hijacked by someone who knows what is going on and offers the blueprint to continually fly east – away from the sun and scorched death – for as long as possible. Brilliant! Naturally, mysteries and conspiracies abound, and the various passengers have practical skills – it turns out there is a pilot, nurse, mechanic, and climatologist on board – to keep them alive and in the air. If you squint your eyes really hard and do a few acts of faith, it’s kind of like Manifesto from the point of view of the plane. It was renewed for a second season in 2020.[Watch on Netflix]
The return
Manifesto is more than just the disappearance of a plane and people, it is a reappear plane and people. The mystery of why the passengers of Flight 828 are returning (and how they avoided death) lies at the heart of the series, as is the case with the 2012 French series. The return. One of my favorite TV seasons of all time, the first season ofThe return takes place in a small French town that sees the dead return – fully fleshed out, none of that decaying zombie stuff – with no idea how they got there or what happened. Their returns coincide with unusual events around town, but the dynamic between the dead and the people who thought they had lost them is what really makes this show shine. That and the constant scary tone and score. Fair warning, the second season goes astray and the American remake is atrocious.[Watch on Sundance Now, AMC+]
The 4400
If there is a template for shows like Manifestowith its mass of missing persons who return without explanation, it is The 4400. The American science fiction show ran for four seasons from 2004 to 2007, with 4,400 people from all eras mysteriously appearing in a flash of brilliant white light near Mount Rainier, Washington. The returnees were investigated and protected by the National Threat Assessment Command, which found that many of them began to exhibit supernatural powers upon their return. A cult classic, the series answered questions about what was going on while adding new questions in addition to new answers, but got past its initial mystery and was called off before it could resolve its Season 4 cliffhanger. worth watching for fans of Manifesto, who may be able to spark new theories for Manifesto while watching The 4400.[Watch on Netflix]
