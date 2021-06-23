Commission blames shooting tactics between LAPD officers

The Los Angeles Police Commission ruled on Tuesday that poor tactical planning contributed to a chaotic scene last summer in Hollywood in which an LAPD officer was shot by another after spraying a fire extinguisher on a moving Rottweiler. to charge.

The July shooting, which the commission found justified, occurred after a team of officers crowded into the front room of an apartment in the 1100 block of North Wilton Place after receiving a call regarding a man with mental illness, police said.

The man, later identified as 32-year-old Alfonso Mauldin, was armed with scissors and had the Rottweiler on a leash, and had locked himself in a hallway. The children were barricaded in an adjacent bathroom.

In a report to the commission released Tuesday, LAPD chief Michel Moore wrote that Sgt. Jaime Flores determined that the situation warrants immediate action due to Mauldin’s proximity to the children.

Flores told investigators his main concern at the time was the safety of the children, and he believed there were enough officers at the scene to get Mauldin out.

However, a use of force review board disagreed, saying Flores should have called in the SWAT team and a mental assessment unit and should have done a better job communicating a clear tactical plan to officers when deciding they should enter the apartment. .

The board found, and Moore agreed, that Flores’ lack of tactical planning and lack of communication with agents amounted to a substantial deviation, without justification, from approved department policy warranting administrative disapproval.

The board and Moore also found that Constable William Wheat broke policy when he attempted to open the hallway door while holding his service gun in his hand.

However, the board, Moore, and the commission all determined that officers followed policy and acted reasonably when two fired live ammunition and another fired a bean bag into a room crowded with fellow police officers and quickly filling up with ‘thick white smoke obscuring their point of view.

Chaos, captured on video, began when one of the officers repeatedly attempted to kick the hallway door; Mauldin then opened the door and rushed outside while letting go of his dog.

Get them, the officers called Mauldin back, telling the dog.

Wheat shot the dog. Officer Jessica Solis across the room fired three shots as Mauldin and the dog rushed forward and Mauldin jumped straight at her.

The first two shots were aimed down, towards the hammer. Authorities would later say the dog was injured, but it is not known if he was shot. He was taken to a vet.

Solis’ third shot, which she said was aimed at Mauldin, who she said was armed with scissors, instead hit Agent Cristal Munoz-Preciado, who was spraying the extinguisher, in the arm.

Mauldin, who was not shot in the incident, has been taken into custody.

Investigators determined that Solis’ third shot was fired after she had poor eyesight of Mauldin due to the large white cloud of dry chemical emitted by the extinguisher.

Still, the commission, during a closed-door portion of its virtual meeting on Tuesday, endorsed Moore’s determination that the shooting was justified based on the threat posed by Mauldin.

The commission’s decision comes amid intense public scrutiny of police fire involving unstable suspects with edged weapons, although few such incidents also involve the accusation of dogs.

In his report to the commission, Moore defended not only the shooting but also the use of the fire extinguisher as a tool in encounters with dogs.

Generally, a CO2 fire extinguisher has proven to be an effective deterrent when sprayed directly on the dog’s face and should be considered a useful tool, Moore wrote, echoing the tactical directive written by the departments on encounters with dogs. The Department will continue to assess best practices, ensuring consistent and effective protocols for deploying fire extinguishers as a tool in dog encounters.