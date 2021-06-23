Entertainment
Good On Paper Review: Iliza Shlesinger’s Rom-Com Isn’t What It Seems Unless It Looks Terrible
In 2015, stand-up actress Iliza Shlesinger took part in the TV show This does not happen and told the story of a Yale-trained hedge fund manager she met on a plane, and then got out. It turns out he’s none of that. The story is quite funny, the audience laughs at least a few times, but most of the time confusing because why wouldn’t someone in the 21st century with access to the internet Google be a potential partner? It also takes him five minutes to tell it, from the set-up to the epilogue. It’s a funny bad date story, maybe a little more dramatic than some, but in the years since, it became a pet script project for Shlesinger. The resulting Netflix movie, which spans shapeless five to an hour and a half, is gruesome. It makes sense, because Good on paper is not even that.
Made from the first storyline produced by Shlesinger, the rom-com / wannabe thriller pits Shlesinger, effectively playing out, alongside the Mr. Ripley without talent who duped her, played by Ryan Hansen. As you may have already guessed, the film is so thin that it is completely transparent. Transparent as in you can see all the behind-the-scenes effort to turn this story into a stand-up piece, and then into a pleading feature film for Shlesinger: Writer / Star. Every step of her journey from meeting this too good-to-be-true guy to his final catharsis is an ordeal, either because it serves a purely practical purpose to the script (Go from A to B! Make sure C learns about the B’s lie!) or because it serves a purely practical purpose in the Shlesingers comedy. It’s always an exciting experience to see a stand-up building an unstable narrative framework in which to inject more stand-up, but when all that stand-up and off-stage is naive hacking, it becomes detrimental to eye health.
Trivial observation jokes and jokes so old that your grandfathers probably refused to repost them on Facebook because he doesn’t want to get soaked in the cloud like smog, thus preventing any sort of thriller mystery on. what exactly is going on with this guy or why someone would crack him for his facade. Maybe these things could be sold or bred with different players. It would have been worth a try, and if they forgot their lines, so much the better. Shlesinger is an excruciating on-screen presence, even in her apparent element on stage where she’s filmed in weird medium shots that seem like they didn’t fork out the money to put her in a room with an audience. You’d think that’s a factor as to why these interstitial scenes crush black holes of charisma and humor, but the model-like riffs of Shlesingers with her bartender friend (Margaret Cho) are just as staid. Obviously, Shlesingers has had some success as an actress, so maybe she just needs the adrenaline rush of a live audience. Maybe she just thrives in that performance space. Maybe she has really in the character of the comedian trying to book acting gigs, but it’s just not good.
We don’t even have visual life in this limp, overworked piece, as the dismal direction of debut feature Kimmy Gatewoods can’t make its cast look like people (Hansens isn’t convincing at all, either. long) nor draw any kind of comedy, suspense or thrill from the tasteless script. It’s an empty well, so it’s hard to expect much from the visuals or performance. The cheap and ugly film mostly stages its explanations, whether in courtroom monologues, robotic dialogues, or straight guys Sex and the city-esque voiceover across many, giving us all plenty of time to heckle the film as it gathers its scriptwriting basics to adopt half-hearted setups and gains. The only exception is Rebecca Rittenhouse, who plays the much more talented rival of the Shlesingers who ends up roped in the skull. She distinguishes between prominent Hollywood weirdness (squeaky jargon, a constant state of love-love schmooze) and effaced charm, all sold with blissfully ignorant seriousness.
Most of the time when comedians make movies, it’s gag-laden disgusting comedies of the Adam Sandler variety. At least there’s something new in there Good on paper is definitely something different. It’s an embarrassing, boring, and utterly misguided movie that at no point capitalizes on either side of its romantic comedy, right? premise. There are no laughs. There are no smiles. It is only the character of Shlesingers who evolves in his terminal life in LA, treating everything as a bit to be collected and monetized. Good on paper wasn’t that good as a stand-up segment; as a movie, it should be permanently erased from the memory of anyone unlucky enough to have seen it.
Director: Kimmy Gatewood
Writers: Iliza Shlesinger
Stars: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Rittenhouse
Release date: June 23, 2021
Jacob Oller is Film Editor at Paste Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at @jacoboller.
