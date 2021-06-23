Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger seek to sell Hollywood Hills castle





Actors Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger abandon their Hollywood Hills pandemic area, asking for $ 9.25 million for a castle-like castle they bought days before stay-at-home orders arrived in California in March 2020. Reedus, who starred in The Walking Dead, and Kruger, whose credits include Troy and National Treasure, paid $ 8.5 million for the property last year, according to records. Perched just above the Sunset Strip, the 95-year-old French Norman-style residence brings a dramatic presence to the neighborhood with turrets and skylights, plus a handful of balconies overlooking the city below. 1/17 The exterior. (New objective) 2/17 The staircase. (New objective) 3/17 The living room. (New objective) 4/17 The dining room. (New objective) 5/17 The kitchen. (New objective) 6/17 The bedroom. (New objective) 7/17 The bathroom. (New objective) 8/17 The bar. (New objective) 9/17 The screening room. (New objective) ten/17 The gym. (New objective) 11/17 The recording studio. (New objective) 12/17 The game room. (New objective) 13/17 The swimming pool. (New objective) 14/17 The patio. (New objective) 15/17 View. (New objective) 16/17 The house from 1926. (New objective) 17/17 The French Norman style house. (New objective) The three-story floor plan offers a very different vibe with modern, minimalist spaces marked by hardwood floors, custom shelving, and black-and-white accent walls. Four bedrooms and seven bathrooms are spread over approximately 7,700 square feet, but the main draw is in the amenities. There is a screening room, a gym, a bar, a recording studio and a wood-paneled arcade room. The highlights continue outside, where terraced gardens rise to a lawn with an oval-shaped swimming pool, basketball court, and a chic patio with a pizza oven under string lights. The land covers almost half a hectare. Reedus appeared in the action thriller The Boondock Saints before reaching fame as Daryl Dixon in the AMC series The Walking Dead. Most recently, the 52-year-old played the main character in the 2019 Death Stranding video game. Kruger rose to fame in 2004 with lead roles in the films Troy and National Treasure, and his most recent credits include Unknown and Quentin Tarantinos Inglourious Basterds. In 2017, she won the Cannes Film Festival for Best Actress for her role in the drama In the Fade. Wolf Amer, Jon Grauman and Andrew Botto of the Agency hold the list.







