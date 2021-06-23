Nasim Pedrad talks to THR Presents about his transformation into ‘Chad’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Isn’t life a popularity contest, but high school? Maybe another story. At the very least, that’s one of the ways life is filtered by Chad Amani, the 14-year-old at the heart of the comedy in the appropriately titled TBS. Chad from creator, writer, executive producer and star Nasim Pedrad.

In the series, Saturday Night Live Alum Pedrad transforms into a young Chad, relentless in his quest for popularity at all costs. As viewers, that means we have to endure Chad’s staggering number of failures, whether it’s his bet to convince his classmates that he lost his virginity over the summer or d ‘bring a literal sword to school to prove how cool he is.

Alternately comical and ridiculous in nature and premise, Chad nevertheless sometimes turns to dramatic territory, which was an essential part of the series’ mapping, says Pedrad. THR presents, powered by Vision Media.

“I wanted to write a show about identity,” she explains of the show’s roots. “It started with my desire to write something that felt genuine and honest to my experience growing up in America as an immigrant child. Anyone can relate to being in high school and desperately wanting to fit in, belong and be accepted by their peers. When you are an immigrant child, there is almost an additional barrier in your efforts to integrate.

As personal as this show is, Pedrad makes it clear that she hasn’t behaved as badly as Chad. “I would like to think that I was not as selfish or impulsive or eager to achieve my goals at any cost as he was,” says the multi-hyphen. “But that’s also where a lot of the comedy comes from. Even when he’s pretty absurd, I hope you know it’s coming from such a desperate place and such a sincere desire not to feel different from his peers. Hope you can laugh at his ridicule and even sympathize with him sometimes.

Laughter and empathy are meant to go hand in hand, according to series director Rhys Thomas.

“For me, I would quickly forget it was Nasim, even when we did,” says Thomas. THR. “I would come to think of Chad as this independent little asshole, and take advantage of him and his energy.”

But just as Chad tirelessly strives to be accepted by his peers, Thomas says he and his collaborators had a mission of their own: to add as much dimension to the character as possible.

“It was about trying to find a way to tell him the truth,” says Thomas. “This is something that Nasim was very good at. We’re not just looking for jokes. It was about trying to get to that individual’s heart, finding those emotionally honest moments, and looking for the weakness of the façade where we could. It was the most interesting thing for me: how to overcome vanity and really exploit our way?

Pedrad’s physical transformation into Chad, with the help of Emmy-nominated makeup artist Michelle deMilt, was key to the process.

“We didn’t want it to be a character like a SNL character, ”explains deMilt. “We wanted you to be able to get lost in character, which ended up happening.” DeMilt adds that she, like Thomas, has often completely lost track of Pedrad on set, instead of only seeing Chad.

“What Michelle built and what we all built with her outer shell, with the wig and the eyebrows, and all of those components that helped me disappear into character… that’s part of the reason why it is. ‘It was so fun playing a teenage boy, “says Pedrad.” I felt like I could really step away from myself as an actress with all of these components. This was instrumental in helping to anchor it as much as possible.

This edition of THR presents was made possible by TBS.