WWE NXT Results: June 22 Winners, Ratings, Reactions & Highlights | Launderer report





0 out of 6 Credit: WWE.com WWE NXT changed last week with the arrival of Samoa Joe as the executor of William Regal. The Samoan tender specialist demanded compliance with the list and tidied up the chaos. The first order of business was to deal with the animosity between Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole. The two will fight at NXT Great American Bash, but they will fight any opponents of their choice first. KOR wanted the best, so he approached NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida. In an untitled match, O’Reilly had a chance to prove himself at the highest level. Cole’s opponent wasn’t clear, but this would be his first game on NXT TV in months. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark joined forces to fight The Way, but the team needed to build their credibility first before challenging the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. This week they would fight Aliyah and Jessi Kamea’s team. Franky Monet has promised a massive second act with his World Premiere Encore. The mysterious Diamond Mine would finally open its doors. Ever-Rise has sought some measure of revenge after the recent attacks and insults from Hit Row. Although much was promised, few moments of the night were perfectly clear. This card was lucky enough to shock more than one if NXT continued to evolve with the arrival of Joe.

1 of 6 Credit: WWE.com Adam Cole refused to choose his own opponent. He didn’t want to play by Samoa Joe’s rules. Carmelo Hayes came out to convince the former NXT champion to fight him. He slapped Cole in the face in a deliberate reminder of John Cena’s early days, starting this match hot. As Hayes started out hot, the veteran exhausted the rookie with an impact attack and targeted technical holds. Cole took too long to taunt Hayes, encouraging the rookie to gain momentum and hit an impressive rotary cutter. Hayes and Cole both came close to securing victory, but neither could win all three. The rookie blocked Panama Sunrise’s first attempt with a superkick, but the second hit clear to give Cole the victory. Behind the scenes, William Regal told Cole to stop provoking Joe, and the former NXT Champion responded by exiting. Result Cole def. Hayes by fall. To note B + Analysis Hayes is a serious talent to watch out for. His charisma is striking, even in short promos, and he has truly impressed in the ring with his ability to keep up with top talent. He built some serious recognition for himself in the early days of NXT, which is rare for someone with so little spotlight before arriving in NXT. Aside from a few difficult points, it was a good story to tell in the ring with Hayes. He fought hard and became even more motivated when Cole pushed him aside. However, just like Kushida, he bit more than he could chew with Cole. While Cena’s recall was a bit cheesy, the point was clear. Hayes wants to be the future of the business, and he’s one of the few stars to have that edge that could allow him to do just that.

2 of 6 Credit: WWE.com Zoey Stark explained in an interview that she respected Io Shirai and wanted to help him. The Sky Genie responded by stating that she also respected Stark, but did not like him. Franky Monet gave Aliyah and Jessi Kamea some food for thought ahead of their game, cheering them on. Shirai pushed Aliyah out of his depth at first, but The Robert Stone Brand responded by finding an opening to isolate Stark. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell arrived to follow this game closely. Shirai ended this match with a moonsault. Afterward, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez told Stark and Shirai that they wouldn’t pass up on them for a title shot. This brought out Ember Moon and Shozti Blackheart, who attack Gonzalez and Kai until Samoa Joe has to send officials to break up the action. It was later announced that Stark and Shirai vs. Gonzalez and Kai vs. Moon and Blackheart would be a No.1 match next week to face The Way at Great American Bash. Result Stark and Shirai have won. Aliyah and Kamea by fallen. To note C + Analysis This match barely took place on live television. Most of the time it was during the commercial break. The real goal here was to form an effective team on Stark and Shirai. This was important in setting up a No.1 triple threat match for Great American Bash. The six women in this match are some of NXT’s best, and any team that wins will have a great tag title match ahead.

3 of 6 Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory have told fans that NXT needs a new NXT Champion with new direction behind the scenes. He called Karrion Kross, but Pete Dunne arrived with Oney Lorcan instead. The Bruiserweight offended Johnny Wrestling considering himself the No. 1 contender. Gargano came out, refusing to fight. Theory mocked the Bruiserweight on the way out and broke his finger for his problem. Johnny Wrestling demanded consequences from William Regal in his office, and the general manager of NXT announced Dunne and Lorcan against The Way. The Way quickly shifted into high gear for the match, but Theory was an easy target for physical tacticians. Theory struggled to come back due to his injured finger. Gargano got involved, fighting like old Johnny Wrestling to stay in this fight. Gargano eventually got the tag, and he and Dunne went to war. Johnny Wrestling pushed forward before hitting One Final Beat on Lorcan to claim the victory. Subsequently, Kross extended Gargano with a running elbow. Samoa Joe allowed Kross out after an intense gaze from Scarlett. The Bruiserweight once again caught the eye of The Samoan Submission Specialist. Result Gargano and the theory def. Dunne and Lorcan by pinfall. To note A Analysis It was an interesting meeting for NXT. Gargano vs Dunne is a smart match for the black and gold brand. Both are veterans who have defined NXT in their own way. Both could be good games for Kross down the line. Johnny Wrestling played the face in this match, and it was fun to see Gargano working at this level again. He was on fire. He and Dunne showed a lot of chemistry that should be explored further. For now, it looks like Johnny Wrestling will have a chance against Kross. If we really see Johnny Wrestling coming back for this game, he’ll easily steal the show. Gargano has been excellent as a heel, but he will perform much better as a working face against the dominant NXT champion.

4 of 6 Franky Monet barely treated Elektra Lopez as a threat until she took an elbow and a boot to her face. The physical offense further motivated La Wera Loca, who attacked his young opponent. She hit a Glam Slam to claim the victory. Result Monet def. Lopez by fall. To note C + Analysis Much like Monet’s first game, it was simply a squash match to give Le Wera Loca a boost. She’s a good wrestler who can do a lot more than that. Hopefully she will have that chance soon. Lopez was clearly out of his depth in this game. She let Monet completely carry the action. She might one day get a chance to shine in earnest, but she wasn’t brought into this match with the hopes that she would show what she can do.

5 out of 6 Ever-Rise tried to spray paint on the Hit Row van, but Top Dolla grabbed them. Hit Row interrupted Bronson Reed’s interview to make it clear that Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has her sights set on the NXT North American Championship. Hit Row had an impact on Ever-Rise from the start, and Matt Martel and Chase Parker couldn’t respond. Top Dolla placed Martel in a powerbomb position for a daredevil from Ashante Thee Adonis to secure the victory. Result Hit the def. Ever-Rise by Fall. To note VS Analysis It did its job, but it could have been better. Ever-Rise has built a unique niche in NXT. Martel and Parker could have been allowed to strike more offensively in this contest. Instead, it was more one-sided than Franky Monet’s recall. Hit Row seems unstoppable. It is important that this continues beyond the squash matches. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will have to win big when the time comes to fully establish this team.

6 of 6 Kushida and Kyle O’Reilly declared their mutual respect in video packages ahead of this game. Both have promised to bring everything to this battle. It was a two-way fight where each man countered the other’s best shot. KOR found himself trapped in the Hoverboard Lock, barely managing to escape and become a schoolboy with a leg trap to steal the victory. The two shook hands afterward. After the match, O’Reilly and Adam Cole started to fight. This left Kushida alone to take a brutal attack from Roderick Strong joined by Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki and Malcolm Bivens. Bivens announced that the diamond mine had arrived. Result KOR def. Kushida by fallen. To note B + Analysis After all the hype, this game felt like it was bypassed on time. Kushida and KOR gave us a technically rare match where the two were looking for a big bid to seal it. As O’Reilly won, it was clear the NXT cruiserweight champion had him on the ropes. It was the right way to book the game, although it deserved a lot more time. The champion looked dangerous as O’Reilly claimed the victory ahead of his much-publicized match with Cole. Diamond Mine has been promised for some time. Many expected a variety of different options with this team, and the end result might have disappointed some. This will allow Strong and Rust to thrive with more hype. It is likely that this group will prosper quickly.







