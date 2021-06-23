What Jean Smart’s So-Called Comeback Says About Comedy (Guest Column) – The Hollywood Reporter

It is called the Jeanaissance. It is also called Smartaissance. No matter what you call it, the term has prevailed. When I first heard it, I wasn’t sure how to feel. Does “Smartaissance” suggest a rebirth of Jean Smart’s career? Because it sounds crazy. Jean has worked steadily for 35 years! Or is it, as in the renewed interest in classical Renaissance antiquity, a renewed interest in in Jean Smart? Seeing that too is hard to believe. Especially since, for me, Jean Smart has always been the culmination of everything in which she evolves. Frasier at Fargo, I always want more of Jean Smart. (I want to say, Brady Bunch’s movie, nobody?!).

But speaking of the Renaissance, the artists who personify the period – Michelangelo, Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, etc. – are all men. Not that there weren’t such talented women making art. They too were… but were busy being relegated to the margins. And this is my guest column in ARTnews. In fact, it’s already written. In 1974, art historian Linda Nochlin asked in her article of the same name: “Why weren’t there great women artists? The answer, unsurprisingly, was systemic. It examines, among other things, the idea that greatness is equated with virility. This idea that the arts, including comedy, are historically less welcoming to those who are not born white and male, is a central theme of Hacks. Almost six years ago my co-creators Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky and I were discussing the many amazing actresses who never got their due like their male contemporaries. And from this discussion, Hacks was born – a show about two women of different generations both sidelined and relegated to the Las Vegas desert. We wanted to explore how society so easily rejects women while celebrating mediocre white men. (Full disclosure: I’m a mediocre white male myself.)

So we created Deborah Vance; a larger-than-life comedy diva and a Vegas institution – exploring her life behind the scenes and, in particular, the pain and loneliness that made her what she is. We wanted to do something concrete and real that, like life, is both funny and emotional. So when it came time to play the part, we needed an actor who could play those poignant moments but also be funny enough to credibly play a comedian and make some tough jokes. In short, we needed an actor with an incredible range who could do it all. Oh, and she must have been in her late sixties and preferably not in QAnon. It’s already a pretty short list, yes, but for us Jean Smart has always been at the top. Lucky for us, she said yes.

Jean disappears into the role, and it sounds like the role she was born to be. Which is ironic because in many ways Jean is nothing like Deborah Vance; which, after years of self-deprecation and jokes telling tourists to Vegas, has become hardened and obsolete. Jean is the opposite. She’s quick and sweet, funny and cool in a way that most kids aren’t, let alone those who’ve been in acting for 35 years. And that’s true even off camera. After filming a scene where Ava, the young writer she hires, has a sexual dream on her, Jean takes out a little accessory cigarette and walks around the set like a lothario after a conquest. The next day, when she and her co-star, Hannah Einbinder, settled in, Jean told her, “Huh. No flowers … “

She’s just liquid-funny. Comedy is meant to be ephemeral, a game for young people. As you get older, you tend to get older. But Jean only got sharper and funnier at every turn. I can only hope to be like her when I grow up.

It was a master class watching Jean bring Deborah Vance to life. She uplifted every scene, brought such depth to every emotional turn, and landed every joke – often with the flourish of laughter now iconic to her character. We all loved Jean in comedies and dramas, but watching her present all she can do at once has been thrilling. Guess that’s SmartBirthday for me: Jean has been so good, for so long, at so many different things – it was really all of us who needed to catch up. The world was ready to see her in a leading role that allows her to display the full range of her genius. And in this way, Jean Smart is like Deborah Vance – a woman who has worked prolifically but whom the company could have appreciated even more deeply than we already have. Fortunately, we are now. And just like the character she plays, I think Jean is just starting to heat up.

Paul W. Downs has created, showruns (with Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky) and stars in Hacks.

