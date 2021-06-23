Why The Flash Still Needs Sue Dearbon (Even Without Ralph Dibny)





So the question becomes: is there still a place for Sue Dearbon on a Flash who no longer has Ralph? If his brief return in Season 7 is any indication, the answer is a resounding yes. While her sudden return to Central City may at first seem unexpected, Sues’ arrival nonetheless feels like a breath of fresh air. And once the throwaway frontlines establish that Ralphs is busy somewhere off-screen, honestly, we don’t miss him that much. Her bright, daring personality is as charming as ever, and there is something honestly refreshing about introducing another character to Team Flash who lacks metahuman powers but can still easily get by in a fight. (Or squeeze through the laser grids Impossible mission-style. It doesn’t matter.) Technically, Rayo de Luz is an episode of Allegra, a story meant to illustrate both her difficult relationship with her murderous cousin Esperanza and her struggle to decide what kind of hero she wants to be. It’s not a particularly groundbreaking hour, and it doesn’t really show us anything that we haven’t seen better a dozen times before over the course of the series with other more interesting characters. Flash Has struggled to figure out what to do with Allegra since initially pitching her as the object of Nash Wells’ obsession, and this episode doesn’t do much to address those issues. While the part where her heart literally begins to glow in the manner of Care Bear’s gaze to indicate that she is finally entering fully into her powers is certainly an upgrade, we’re unlikely to care more for her or that we felt more invested in his journey. But the hour also allows Sue to step forward as a leader in her own right, giving her several badass fight streaks and arguing that she still has plenty of stories to tell, even in a central city that doesn’t have Ralph in it. . Your mileage can vary, of course, depending on whether you think we still need a web version of Elongated Man after everything that happened with the release of Sawyer, but this episode certainly proves that Sue can exist. luckily enough on the web of shows without him. From her continued hunt for Black Hole agents to her attempt to reconnect with parents who have been damaged by their time with the dark organization, Sues has plenty of issues to work out herself, and she doesn’t need to. a love interest to fully immerse in them. stories. And in just two episodes of solo flying, she more than proved her worth as at least tangential part of Team Flash, saving the day with both her butt fighting skills and her obvious knack for introductions by. breaking in.

