‘Sexist’ statue of Marilyn Monroe installed in Palm Springs amid widespread opposition





This article was originally published by The arts journal , an editorial partner of CNN Style. Multiple events , a popular petition, a lawsuit and a small fire were not enough to stop the city of Palm Springs from installing an oversized and “hyper-sexualized” sculpture of Marilyn Monroe on a public site next to the Palm Springs Art Museum. On Sunday, city council members presided over a groundbreaking ceremony for late artist Seward Johnson’s sculpture, known as “Forever Marilyn” – or #metoomarilyn to those who find it exploiter – which shows the actress with her white dress flying above her waist. There was no damage from the fire, which took place 10 days ago when welders were working on the sculpture and bubble wrap began to smoke. Protesters gather in front of Seward Johnson’s “Forever Marilyn” statue in Palm Springs. Credit: Frédéric J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images The ceremony ended with a flyby of a former WWII aircraft, a North American T-28A Trojan Horse from the Palm Springs Air Museum. But none of the leaders of the art museum, which now has a view of Marilyn’s underwear on display, was an official part of the ceremony. The museum’s last four directors have publicly opposed its placement there, as have a number of militant groups, including CReMa (the Committee to Relocate Marilyn) and the LA Women’s March. Both of these groups sent protesters to the opening ceremony with chants that drowned some of the speakers. “It was incessant chanting, both for and against – you couldn’t really hear the speakers,” said real estate agent Chris Menrad, who co-founded CReMa with Palm Springs fashion designer Trina Turk. . “The purpose of our presence was primarily to disrupt the event and communicate our discontent.” Related Video: Remember When Marilyn Monroe’s White Dress Made Movie History? The city council, which voted unanimously to place Marilyn in this place after its takeover by a tourism agency financed by the city (it already made an appearance in the city center from 2012 to 2014) has repeatedly given a boost to tourism as a reason to do so. Reached by phone in Santa Fe, Turk responded to the accusation that the only thing the sculpture has accomplished in the past is to boost Instagram posts, saying “social media posts don’t pay the bills.” . “They’re talking about helping all the struggling downtown businesses that have lost revenue due to Covid. But if you look at the place lately, it’s a zoo. Our numbers have been better than 2019, “she added, referring to her downtown flagship store. Protesters hold up placards during the unveiling of the “Forever Marilyn” sculpture. Credit: Frédéric J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images She adds that CReMa is still seeking to move the sculpture next to the museum through a lawsuit against the city and the owner of the statue, PS Resorts, citing various public codes and the museum’s historic monument status as Class 1 historical monument. “We will go through the legal process, even if it means appealing and appealing and appealing. I also don’t think the protests will be over,” Turk said. Read more stories from the The art journal here.

