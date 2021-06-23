Connect with us

Why Jessica’s transformation into a time when God matters

Thanks to minor but significant decisions in Rick and Morty, Jessica has undergone a huge character change that should remain permanent.

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 5, Episode 1, “Mort Dinner Rick Andre,” which aired Sunday on Adult Swim.

Although Morty had more success with other women inRick and Morty,the girl he longs for the most is his high school mate Jessica. But despite her best efforts throughout the series, nerdy Morty is never able to become more than friends with her. However, that changes in the Season 5 premiere, “Mort Dinner Rick Andre,” when Rick and Morty appear to be doomed to die after yet another grueling space adventure.

Accepting that he is about to be killed in an accident, Morty calls Jessica and tells her that he wishes she knew her better. He is then shocked to hear her say that she would like him to say these things sooner before asking her on a date later that night. Morty, with new breath, quickly repairs the crashing ship, allowing it to land in the ocean.

After he returns home, Morty’s date with Jessica goes well, until he offers her some wine. It turns out that the bottle he recovered was placed through a portal into another dimension so that it could age a few centuries for Rick’s guest Mr. Nimbus. When Morty enters the portal to get the wine, he meets a friendly dog-like creature named Hoovy, who offers to help him. However, after spending a few moments on Earth decades pass for Hoovy, forcing him to come to a tragic end and unleashing a chain of events that make Morty the despised “Dark Child” of his descendants.

After a few encounters with Hoovy’s descendants in an effort to obtain the wine, things finally seem to be going well for Morty and Jessica. That is until another dog-like creature descendant named Adam enters the real world to destroy Morty, having trained his entire life to fight him. Jessica steps in to save the day and stabs Adam’s special costume with a wine opener, but as he is forced to reenter the portal, Jessica is thrown with him. Morty goes through there to save her, but he finds himself in a world dominated by robotic dog creatures and is captured. A robot created to study Morty reveals to him that Jessica has been frozen in time for centuries and hidden away. Fortunately, Morty manages to escape by kicking the robot in the groin and acquires the key to freedom from Jessica.

Soon after, Nimbus saves Ricky, Morty, and Jessica from this universe, and Morty jokingly asks Jessica if she still has time to watch a movie, as little time has passed in their world. Thoughtfully, Jessica tells Morty all the things she witnessed during her frozen time, including a glimpse into God’s eyes, before explaining to him that they should just stay friends.

Jessica then proclaims herself a “god of time,” and while most cartoons tend to give their characters back to what they were before a life-changing experience,Rick and mortyturned out to be the exception. One of the biggest examples of this is Tammy Guterman’s transformation from Summer’s high school friend into chief of the Galactic Federation. Tammy’s husband, Birdperson, also changed characters when he became the robot Pheonixperson and went from ally of Rick Sanchez to foe. And then, of course, there’s Beth, who decided to turn her life around and become “Space Beth,” although it’s not clear whether that version of the character is the original or a clone.

With that in mind, Jessica is unlikely to be the same again. While it doesn’t appear that she has any supernatural abilities yet, the knowledge she has gained over her centuries frozen in time will make her one of the most intelligent beings in the entire galaxy and a potential opponent for the titular duo.

Rick and Morty stars the voices of Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammar and Sarah Chalke. Season 5 episodes air Sundays at 11 p.m. ET / PT on Adult Swim. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max.

