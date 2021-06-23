Dolly Parton invites Carly Pearce to join the Grand Ole Opry





Carly Pearce is set to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. In a script the country singer calls “even better than you dare dream of,” Dolly Parton surprised Pearce on June 17 to ask him to join the institution of country music. In a video posted online by the Grand Ole Opry, Pearce believes she is giving an interview to promote Dollywood. She’s sharing her first memory of the Parton Theme Park in Tennessee when Parton herself arrives backstage, causing an emotional outburst from the singer – especially when her hero says, “I just wanted to tell you how I’m proud of you.” Parton shares that Pearce started singing in Dollywood when she was a teenager. She notes that Pearce has played the Grand Ole Opry 80 times already, adding, “You should be a member of the Grand Ole Opry! What’s wrong with them?” When Pearce replies, “I agree,” Parton still has a huge surprise for her. “I came here today to tell you that you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry,” she said, bending Pearce, sobbing and laughing at the same time. See the emotional scene in the video below: Pearce took to social media on Tuesday, June 22 to share his excitement over the news. “Dreams come true … sometimes even better than you dare to dream,” she wrote, accompanied by a heart-shaped emoji. “I couldn’t be happier or honored to be the newest member of @opry.” Pearce scored a # 1 hit with her first single, “Every Little Thing”, in 2017. She scored subsequent hits with “Hide the Wine” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, a duet with Lee Brice which reached No.1 in 2019. She and Brice won the Music Event of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards for Collaboration, which also won Single of the Year. Her latest single is “Next Girl”, from her new EP, 29. According to Opry’s Twitter post, Pearce’s official induction is slated for August 3. Country Music’s 50 Best Breaking Songs







