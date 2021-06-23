Witch star says she was “devastated” by her performance the first time she saw her





Actress Anya Taylor-Joy’s flagship film was 2015 The witch, as she was going to join a number of other genre projects before receiving immense praise for her Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, but she recently revealed that she was “devastated” watching her own performance and her follow-up plans have almost seen her stop performing altogether. Although she was also acclaimed for her performance in M. Night Shyamalan To divide, she was afraid to take on the title role in Emma., although she admitted that the filming of this project, as well as that of Edgar Wright Last Overnight in Soho and Queen’s Gambit in almost immediate succession, forced her to re-evaluate her career and made her realize that she needed more time off between projects. “[Director] Rob [Eggers] showed us the movie maybe two hours before the audience screening, and I was devastated, ”Taylor-Joy revealed to The Hollywood Reporter Awards Chat Podcast. “I thought I would never work again, I still get chills thinking about it. It was just the worst feeling of ‘I’ve let down the people I love most in the world. I don’t. did not do well. ‘ And I’m pretty talkative, I love to talk, I love to communicate. I didn’t talk, I just cried. I couldn’t bear to see my face so big. “ She added: “What it was about was it took me a second to realize that the people around me weren’t working the way I was. I thought everyone had finished a job. , got on a plane and started the next job. And I’m incredibly grateful that I learned to work this way. But these were pivotal years in my development as a person, and I had put all my energy into fleshing out others, and suddenly I got to a point where I had no idea who I was, trying to keep relationships and trying to build a house without any kind of root or tie, because I didn’t hadn’t understood that I had to be this for myself. “ To say that the actor was busy in the following years would be an understatement, as he The witch also got her to star in Morgan, Purebred, Bone marrow, Black crystal: the age of resistance, The new mutants, and Peaky Blinders, among other projects. Obviously, she’s been able to overcome her personal struggles and the way she sees her performances, as she reunites with Eggers for the next one. The man of the North and will assume the title role in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Angry. Last night in Soho is set to hit theaters on October 22. What do you think of the actor’s words? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk about all things horror and Star Wars!







