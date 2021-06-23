Young Actors Theater welcomes Tallahassee audiences and says goodbye to founder

This is the 46th season of the Young Actors Theater. YAT, as it’s called, has been a Tallahassee institution since 1975. Now the founder takes the helm for her last show as Executive Director.

If you’ve been to Glenview Drive in downtown, you’ve probably noticed the tall pink building. We wanted to build a small New York theater; a little house off Broadway was our idea, and that’s what we did, says founder Tina Williams. We ended up having 215 seats, and it’s perfect for the youth theater because everyone is close.

What started as the Tallahassee Children’s Theater – with classes in the Directors’ House and just one word of mouth publicity quickly grew into a full-fledged school and theater for hundreds of students enrolled each. year.

The public returns this summer after a forced interruption by the pandemic. The theater was a week away from the opening of Mathilde when it all stopped. Instead of going on stage, the cast remote video output which has gone viral.

Now the excitement of having live theater again is tempered by Williams as he awaits his departure. She is ready to hand over the baton for new energy, new ideas.

Hundreds of children have grown up at YAT, like Jordan Hiltz. She just graduated from Leon High School. I’ve been with Young Actors since I was two, then three. So I’m 18 now. So I’ve been here for about 16 years, which is pretty crazy, says Hiltz. It’s really hard to imagine what my life would have been like without YAT. “

Hiltz ends her stay at YAT, she calls him Home Away From Home with a lead role in Fat.

“Fat is a special event in the history of Young Actors for two reasons, explains Sarah Doolin Roy. She is training to take over Williams’ duties in August. First, this is the first live performance that we have put on our stage and opened our doors to the public since the start of the pandemic; and second – because this is the last show my aunt, Tina Williams, is directing as executive director.

Young Actors Theater YAT actor and alumnus Tony Hale gave YAT founder Tina Williams the real red carpet treatment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 21, 2018.

Roy is one of the next generation of staff who will nurture the close friendships that have been forged over decades. Williams’ legacy includes many successful alumni who keep in touch, including Emmy-winning actor Tony Hale.

It’s really hard to put into words what Tina and the young actors meant to me, Hale says. The risk Tina took when starting Young Actors so many years ago, I mean, pretty much sparked my love of acting and played a big role in guiding the rest of my life. It was fair, it was my safe space. So I’m incredibly grateful.

Hale was so grateful that he called Williams and YAT Music Director Alison Grimes when he won the first of his two Emmy Awards in 2013. Accept the supporting actor Emmy for his role on HBO. Veep, he said, I’m from Tallahassee, Florida, and there’s a little theater called Young Actors Theater that’s made a huge difference in my life. Tina Williams and Alison Grimes, thank you for your engagement.

What I love most are my alumni, and they’ve always been very special to me, says Williams. I think keeping in touch with the alumni, inviting them, getting them to participate in shows is what keeps them in touch. I think this is very important for the organization, and for me personally, this is what I love the most.

Many alumni have returned to YAT to some extent. Several are working behind the scenes on Fat, and many have returned as guest artists over the years.

Williams was able to keep the theater afloat during half a dozen economic downturns, like September 11 and the 2008 housing bubble. But the pandemic was a doozy. YAT received two loans under the Federal Paycheck Protection Program, and staff found creative ways to keep students engaged at bay.

My staff thought, how can we serve these children? So we took these Zoom classes, we learned all kinds of different ways to meet them, says Williams, and I think this was maybe our most important year because the kids needed it more.

Now that live shows are back, Williams can focus on her swan song as executive director. She says Fat is his favorite show.

Nathalie Futrell Tina Williams with “Grease” Assistant Director Nate Jones. Jones was a longtime YAT student and 2020 graduate who now attends the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

For Hiltz, it’s bittersweet that Williams is stepping away from his day-to-day chores, but his years at YAT are the bond.

Coming back from college, when I have (a) family and when I’m old, come back and see these shows – I’m always going to love it, Hiltz says. I think it’s something that’s more than a show, more than the lights, more than anything that comes together that people see. I think it’s something that’s behind the scenes, internal and personal, and I love it here.

Fat opens Friday June 25e. It takes place on different dates for the next two weeks. Two representations are already sold out. Fewer tickets are sold due to social distancing efforts. The show run ends with a fundraiser on July 10. Click here for ticket information.

NOTE: The Young Actors Theater is an underwriter of the WFSU and the reporter is a former student.