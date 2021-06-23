Wednesday, June 23, 2021 horoscope

Moon alert

Avoid shopping or making major decisions after 9 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s a fabulous day for home entertainment. It’s also a great day to get a group together where you live. Be open to real estate deals or ways to improve or expand your place of residence. You might even find better excavations!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you are in a positive frame of mind. It is wonderful because the mind creates its own ease or difficulty depending on how it approaches things. So if you are in a positive frame of mind you will be happier in whatever you do. (It all starts in the mind.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s a big money day! Look for ways to increase your income or maybe get a better paying job. Could you also see ways to make money in parallel? If you shop around, you won’t be afraid to consider expensive items.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the sun is in your sign and dancing with lucky Jupiter, which is great news as it gives you a sense of peace and harmony when dealing with others. You are enthusiastic, optimistic and ready for anything! Of course, you would rather play than work.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

It is easy for you to have a warm feeling in your belly. Of course, nothing is perfect because it never is. However, things are falling into place. Today you’re more inclined to see your life as a whole and take stock of what you’re doing to see how it fits into where you want to be on the road.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

You will get along with others today, especially groups, clubs, and organizations because you are in an upbeat and enthusiastic state of mind and enjoy coming together with others. Be open to new activities, especially with groups, as you could learn something uplifting. (Like the meaning of that word.)

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You look fabulous in the eyes of others today because one particular planetary aspect makes you look prosperous and wealthy (even if you don’t do anything special.) Knowing that, you might as well milk it for all. his value. Go for the gold!

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Many of you are excited about big travel plans. Others are just as excited to continue their education or explore new avenues in media, publishing, law or medicine. Today is full of many possibilities! (Get out of bed.)

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

It’s a great day for doing financial transactions with others or deciding how to share something like an inheritance. No matter what, you will likely come away smelling rose-colored. You will also feel generous to others which is a good thing because what goes around comes back.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Relationships with partners and close friends are warm and rewarding today, which is why it’s a great day for chatting with others. It’s also a great day to mend broken fences or ask for a favor as the gates will open for you. (Expect a warm hug from someone.)

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Work-related trips are likely today. Regarding your work, any activity with a group or professional association will be mutually beneficial. Plus, your mind is eager to learn something new! You will benefit from talking to people from other cultures.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

It’s a day of celebration! Have fun chatting with others. Have a long lunch. Enjoy sporting events. You will certainly enjoy the arts and fun activities with the children. Treat the world with a smile on your face! (The novel blossoms.)

If your birthday is today

Actress Frances McDormand (1957) shares your birthday. You are a generous person. You are also dynamic, talkative and very astute. You are a good listener and can often imitate others. Some might think of you as eccentric. You are curious about people and enjoy interacting with them. This year is a year of learning and teaching for you. Study as much as possible. Soak everything.