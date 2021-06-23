Entertainment
Season 1, Episode 11, “A Brief Reminiscence Between Cataclysmic Events”
Well someone saw WandaVision! Like this Disney + superhero series, A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events uses television conventions to lull viewers to a heartwarming sense of familiarity before pulling the rug out from under them. The first half of A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events is a charming as hell flashback episode that fills in the gaps between what happened after teenage Clark left home in The best of Smallville and all the early Lois and Clark relationship stuff that was covered in the edit in the first. Only, it turns out, it’s not really a conventional flashback episode. Instead, Morgan Edge is rooting in the memories of his brothers to find a weakness. And rightly so, the thing Edge realizes he can use against Clark is the thing at the heart of Superman & Lois in series: Family.
A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events is really the story of two (holographic) fathers. Jor-El gently trained Clark before encouraging him to travel to the world to understand if and why he would want to dedicate his life to being the Champion of the Earth. Zeta-Roh, meanwhile, trained Edge using fear, shame, and literal pain to transform him into a dedicated soldier. It’s a difference between inheritance (the blood ties we don’t choose) and real family (the people we love). Because Edge has never known true love, he expects that the legacy he and Clark share will be enough to get his brother to join his plan to conquer Earth and restore Krypton. Once Edge gets into Clark’s mind, however, he realizes just how strong his brother’s bond with his Terran family is. So Edge decides to take inspiration from his father’s tactical playbook on Pain and Bullying. It wasn’t until Edge threatened to kill Lois, Jordan, and Jonathan that Clark finally (reluctantly) agreed to submit to his plan.
As I write all of this, A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events seems a bit more cohesive than it looks in practice. Truthfully, this is an episode with two distinct halves: the fun and sweet flashback stuff at the start and the dark and gritty today stuff at the end, which plunges us back into the depths of the last weeks hasty plot. True to its title, this episode offers a brief, light pause amid the frantic pace that has come to define the back half of Superman & Lois first season. And while the moment when Clark’s memories start to go haywire is indeed disconcerting (at one point, he slips out of his own memory as Lois continues their conversation), it’s not quite enough to weave the two together. halves into a cohesive whole.
Still, Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch are so charming together, it’s no surprise that the Superman & Lois The Writers’ Room would take any excuse to spend more time in the flirtatious young days of Lois and Clark. A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events revisits a bunch of scenes from the premiere (many of them in their entirety), but also fleshed out the emerging dynamic between the ace Daily Planet journalist and his new nerdy colleague. Plus, it shows the first time Lois met Superman himself.
The first half of this episode indulges in all the fun rom-com-y stuff that has always been a staple in superhero history. And everything we see in the flashbacks reinforces the formidable couple that Lois and Clark are. One detail I like is that Lois is the more flirtatious of the two when hanging out with Clark, while Clark is the more flirtatious wwhile he is in his character of Superman. It’s a testament to how the tights and cape leave Clark to act with a swagger of anonymity that he doesn’t have in his human personality. And it’s absolutely adorable that Lois prefers Clark’s nerdness to Superman’s confidence.
There’s some great, subtle character work like that throughout the flashback sequences. When Lois points out that the headline-grabbing heroism of Superman calls attention to systemic issues that cannot be solved by brute force, Clark does not get on the defensive; instead, he joins her in her work to bring these issues to the attention of journalists as well. Superman may be internationally acclaimed, but Clark is not here for the glory. He turns away gracefully and humbly as Lois tries to toast Superman in a TV interview. And Superman & Lois cleverly American-style riffs that are part of Superman’s motto as something Lois says to try to trick him into revealing where he grew up, rather than a true nationalist cornerstone of his identity.
I could easily have lived in flashbacks for the whole hour. (I would have loved to see how Lois actually reacted when Clark first revealed her true identity, for example.) And it’s a little shocking to get back to the theatricality of Edges’ storyline after all the sweet, human moments. with Lois and Clark. But this episode is at least starting to pay off some of the abrupt plot changes the show has been kicking out lately and not just because Kyle turns to #TeamLois, while Jordan and Sarah officially become an element.
Using Lois, Jonathan, and Jordan as the fulcrum for the Clark / Edge story has a far greater emotional impact than anything originally supposed to happen with the Kryptonian consciousness that the show abruptly ditched the week. last. And asking Lois to ask John Henry Irons for help is a great way to get him back into the story as well. Presumably, there was a slightly different reason why Superman went wrong in the universe of Irons, since Irons is the one who is married to Lois there. But the result is the same, and Lois realizes that she is going to need backup to save the day and hopefully save her husband too.
One thing this first season of Superman & Lois has done very well is to understand how powerless humans are in the face of Kryptonians. While Lois and Jonathan were angry that General Lane would make Kryptonite weapons as worst-case backups, it’s pretty clear he was right with this one. Even Jordan’s half-Kryptonian abilities are useless in the face of Edge’s powers, and if Clark hadn’t come forward to save his family, there was nothing they could have done to protect themselves.
Some of the most compelling images of the season have been where Clark rushes at the push of a button to save his family. But the ending of this episode takes that device off the table and sets up a new premise instead: Unless Clark has a secret plan up his spandex sleeve, it looks like Lois, Jordan, and Jonathan will have to be the ones. who save him (and themselves) from the end of the world. This dramatically raises the stakes heading into the final four episodes of the season.
Stray observations
- Why are all Kryptonian dads so old ?? Is that supposed to make up for the fact that Tyler Hoechlin is only 33?
- It’s a bit odd that Clark has such a deep connection to Smallville considering he left home at what appears to be around 16 and apparently never lived there again for an extended period after that. I can’t believe he hasn’t even taken a plane for a visit during all those years training with Jor-El! Poor Marthe!
- It’s also weird to think that Mehcad Brooks James Olsen ostensibly just hangs out offscreen at The daily planet during all flashbacks.
- A bit shocking to combine a story about Lois trying to protect minority families from a Nazi arsonist with a comedic scene where a totally unskilled white man is hired for a job just because he kindly asks Perry White.
- It’s adorable that while Jerry Seinfeld idolized Superman, Superman watched Seinfeld reruns.
- I laughed so hard when Edge called himself Uncle Morgan.
- Superman & Lois is taking two weeks off and will be back with a new episode on July 13!
