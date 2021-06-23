Britney Spears Guardianship Hearing: What We Know

Britney spears should go to court on Wednesday in the ongoing battle for its conservationfor the first time known in over two years. All eyes are on the pop star, waiting for what she’s going to say.

The 39-year-old is under guardianship which means she does not have full control of her finances and other important decisions in her life for 13 years.

The singer’s guardianship has come under renewed scrutiny in recent months following the release of the New York Times documentary“Framing Britney Spears”and speak #FreeBritney movement.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Guardianship Hearing:

Why is Britney Spears going to court in her guardianship case?

In April, Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham III told a Los Angeles estate court hearing that the pop star had requested to speak in court soon, and agreed with Judge Brenda Penny on June 23, according to The Associated Press.

Wednesday marks the first time since May 10, 2019 that the singer speaks in court. The last time around, the courtroom was sealed off and nothing she said became public.

It is not certain that the judge will render a decision at Wednesday’s hearing regarding Britney Spears’ desire to remove her father from his role as curator.

The judges’ decision may depend on the input of the health and mental health professionals responsible for evaluating the singer. Such evaluations are not made public, so it is not clear if or when these evaluations were made. Under California law, the person under guardianship must be regularly assessed by a physician.

Why does Britney Spears still have a restaurateur?

The singer suffered a nervous breakdown in 2007, alarmingly performed in front of the paparazzi who captured her behaving erratically, at one point attacking a car with an umbrella and at another shaving her head. .

When a person is considered to have severely impaired mental capacity, a court can step in and grant a person the power to make financial decisions and life choices that are important to them.

California law states that a guardianship, called guardianship in some states, is justified for a person who is unable to adequately provide for their personal needs for physical health, food, clothing or shelter, or for someone else. one who is substantially unable to manage their own financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence.

The curator, as the designated manager is called, can be a family member, a close friend, or a court-appointed professional.

The Spears case shows that it is not so easy to get out of a guardianship in California. Critics of the State Trusteeship Act, led by the American Civil Liberties Union, see the legal process of trusteeship as extreme, opaque, paternalistic, and often unnecessary. They argue that the current guardianship law violates the civil rights of persons with disabilities targeted for guardianship.

Britney Spears is an unusual example of such a person due to her relative youth and fame, but her case is useful to those who have long wanted to rewrite guardianship law.

Her father, James “Jamie” Spears, 68, was appointed her co-curator in 2008 along with a lawyer, Andrew Wallet, who resigned in March 2019. Jamie Spears continued as sole curator of himself and herself. succession until he resigns from his position as curator. no one in September 2019. He still maintained control of his finances.

Jamie Spears has been replaced by professional restaurateur Jodi Montgomery, who has been appointed by a judge to look after the safety, visitors and medical care of Britney Spears. It is assumed that Jamie Spears resigned due to health concerns after“was hospitalized and nearly died” from a ruptured colon in late 2018.

At the November hearings, Britney Spears’ lawyer Ingham told the judge the singer did not want her father to remain her guardian, that she feared him and that she would refuse to perform again if he continued to maintain control. (Spears announced an “indefinite work disruption” in January 2019.)

A judge gaveprivate trust company Bessemer Trust Co. equal power with her father to manage his finances that month, but the judge dismissed Britney Spears’ efforts to completely remove her father from his guardianship. Jamie Spears objected to the proposed management arrangement with Bessemer, arguing it reduced the power he had held for years in the case, but the judge dismissed his objections in February.

It’s no secret that my client doesn’t want his father as a co-curator, but we recognize that referral is a separate issue, Inghamargued said in court.

Britney Spears has officially requested the resignation of his father as personal curator a month later, according to documents filed March 23 in Los Angeles Estates Court. She sought to replace him definitively with Montgomery.

Britney Spears’ family speak out about her retention

During an appearance in July 2020 on the Podcast “As seen on TV”Britney Spears’ older brother Bryan Spears said his sister had “always wanted out” of the guardianship, although “it was necessary at first.”

“It’s very frustrating to have him,” the singer’s brother said in the rare interview. “Whether someone comes in peace to help or with an attitude, having someone constantly telling you to do something must be frustrating.”

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears who was allowed to participate in her guardianshipas an interested party, said through her lawyer in November that her daughter should not be forced to obey her father’s demands, calling their relationship toxic.

The singer’s boyfriend Sam Asghari spoke out against Jamie Spearson her Instagram story following the February documentary “Framing Britney Spears”.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have no respect for someone who is trying to control our relationship and who is constantly throwing obstacles at us,” he wrote. “In my opinion, Jamie is a total (expletive). I won’t go into details as I have always respected our privacy but at the same time, I did not come to this country for not being able to express my d ‘opinion and freedom. “

In April, Lynne Spears filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court to demand that the law firm of her ex-husband, Holland and Knight, pay off their daughter’s estate for several “unnecessary costs.” “. Lynne Spears and her attorneys argue that the fees help promote a “national media tour” for the firm representing Jamie Spears and are used to “combat media coverage that portrays Mr. Spears in a negative light,” rather than working on issues. guardianship matters to help Britney Spears.

In response, lawyers for Jamie Spears asked the court to dismiss the objection, arguing that Lynne Spears is the one who “is not acting in the best interests” of her eldest daughter.

The role of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” and the movement #FreeBritney played

Since February’s documentary “Framing Britney Spears” all eyes have been on the pop singer with renewed interest and speculation about her well-being.

The documentary explored the singer’s mental health issues, inappropriate treatment by relentless media, and contention over her retention, which sparked the resurgence of the #FreeBritney social media movement.

Lawyers say Britney Spears is using social media to send coded calls for help. They claim that her father is using the law to trick and manipulate the pop star. Supporters include celebrities such asRose McGowanandMiley Cyrus.

In May, Britney Spears dismissed the allegations onInstagram, writing: “This is my Instagram.” The star also criticized the “hypocritical” documentaries who “criticize the media and then do the same”.

“Why underline the most negative and traumatic moments of my life of always ago ????” she asked, noting that her gaze is on the future, “although she is” deeply flattered “by everyone’s concern.

In September, Britney Spears’ attorney filed court documents that appeared to endorse elements of the #FreeBritney movement.

“Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as James would have told the media, this review is largely a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years. years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public, he said.

In december 2019, Britney Spears’ tutorship won a libel suitagainst blogger Anthony Elia, whose website “Absolute Britney” was a prominent voice in the #FreeBritney movement. The case surrounded an article that accused the guardians of having manipulated the singer’s social media accounts.

Legal experts rule on Britney Spears’ guardianship

ZoeBrennan-Krohn, lawyer in San Francisco for the ACLU’s Disability Rights Project, says Britney Spears’ case does not appear to meet the state’s guardianship standard that the person cannot support for his own food and clothing needs. and shelter.

“In general, we are worried about guardianship and have found that it is very easy to get in and out of it extremely difficult, and the problem is that they deprive a person of all their civil rights and freedoms,” said Brennan-Krohn. “It might seem like some kind of a benign process if the curator is well-meaning. But even if it sounds benign, the person doesn’t have their rights over the basic things.”

Contribution: Hannah Yasharoff, Erin Jensen, Elise Brisco; Associated press