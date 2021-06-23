Why Ben Simmons could fall victim to the ‘Kardashian curse’





Ben Simmons’ underperformance on the pitch may have something to do with his split from Kendall Jenner. The “Kardashian curse” continues.

keeping up with the Kardashians may have come to an end, but the infamous “Kardashian Curse” endures in the form of inconsistent NBA player Ben Simmons. There is no doubt that Simmons ‘poor offensive play contributed to the Philadelphia 76ers’ recent loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Those who have followed his last relationship with model Kendall Jenner have hinted that he will become yet another victim of the Kardashian curse. The Kardashian Curse has been a long story that fans and the media have denounced about the men who come into a relationship with the Kardashians. It’s no surprise that the Kardashians have a type and are primarily known for dating athletes. Former names include Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, and Reggie Bush. The idea behind the curse is that men start to underperform once they get romantically involved with a Kardashian or Jenner. Ben Simmons was the latest athlete to be added to the list of ex-boyfriends. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUTWK: Kendall’s Relationship With Devin Is ‘The Healthiest’ She Has Ever Had The couple started dating in May 2018 and continued until early 2020. Many have speculated that Simmons was the latest victim of the curse. Since their official split, Simmons has had major back surgery and is not performing as well in the field. The Sixers point guard was in the hot seat last season due to missing a good chunk of his free throws and choosing to pass the ball rather than shoot it. Simmons’ failure to live up to being a first draft pick made him another example of a victim of the Kardashian curse. One theory (aside from being an athlete who dated a Kardashian family member) is that he still has strong feelings for Jenner, who now sees Devin Booker, a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns. Therefore, his grief was a reflection of what fans saw during his matches. Given the theory surrounding his poor play, Jenner recently opened up about the curse during the two-part family reunion that aired on E! a week after keeping up with the Kardashians completed his fourteen-year-old reality series this year. What I don’t like about this story is that the fault is ours, Jenner told Andy Cohen when asked if any of them believed in the curse. I think men have to take this responsibility. I think they were all extremely generous, caring and loving women. And, when there is a man in our life that we love, give it all and as a family we all love him so much. With the playoffs coming to an end for the 76ers after losing in Game 7, the NBA has faced many obstacles due to health and safety restrictions due to COVID-19. That’s not to say that Simmons’ feelings for Jenner have had no effect on his performance since their split, but it’s worth noting the unprecedented year he found himself playing both last season and the one that just ended. Next: KUWTK: Producer Reveals Kendall’s ‘Rule’ For Filming Her Love Life 90 Day Fianc: Tired fans want Angela canceled and taken off the show

About the Author Victoria leese

(3 published articles)

Victoria Leese is a screenwriter for Screen Rant specializing in reality TV. She comes from the world of radio and cinema having worked in both industries. In 2016, she ran an entertainment blog where she interviewed local artists and personalities. When not keeping up with what’s going on in the entertainment world, she can be found reading a good detective story, watching old romantic comedy movies, or playing with her Mini Goldendoodle, Jesse . More from Victoria Leese







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos