Shraddha Kapoor is signing. After the next and now from Luv Ranjan, Chalbaaz in London, she will be seen in another romantic comedy, which will be produced by Jackky Bhagnanis Pooja Entertainment. The two actors have been in talks for a few months now and have expressed their desire to collaborate together. Finally, they found something that maybe will be.

An informed source Bollywood Hungama, “Shraddha’s entire lineup is an array of happy slice-of-life sagas that are also extremely commercial. She has discussed a few movies with Jackky and none of them came to fruition in the last year. . But now they’ve found the script they were looking for. If all goes well, filming for the same begins this very year. “

Another little bird whispered in our ears that it could be the Mudassar Aziz movie that Jackky is funding. The khabri adds, “Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao could come together onscreen for this movie. We hear it’s a comedy like all Mudassar movies, but sends a strong message to audiences in a rather humorous way. Shraddha definitely gave the green light to The Jackky Movie but we can’t say for sure if it’s this one itself. But the chances of that being true are very high as Jackky wanted Shraddha and Rajkumar for a project that ‘they were planning anyway.

