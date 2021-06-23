B-town Star Kids Update | From Janhvi Kapoor to Aryan Khan: What the Child Bollywood Stars Did





What the star children of Bollywood did Highlights Suhana Khan is back in New York and enjoying her college life Janhvi Kapoor will spend a lot of time with her sister Khushi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor is ready for her big Bollywood debut Our favorite celebrities never disappoint us when it comes to entertainment. They give amazing performance on screen and often inspire us with the real life they lead. Interestingly, not only these stars, but also their children, make the headlines every now and then. While some star kids have made their names in the glamor world as well, others have dominated social media with their downloads and have already become icons for many. Have you wondered what your favorite star kids are up to these days? If so, then you are at right place. Read below: Suhana khan Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana, is currently in New York where she is attending college. The diva even celebrated her birthday there with her friends. Suhana often shares glimpses of her life in New York City on Instagram. Aryan Khan Suhana’s brother, Aryan, is not very active on social media, however. The child star recently made headlines after an unreleased photo of his graduation went viral. Graduating in 2020, the photo sees Aryan wearing his college black cape with his certificate in hand. It reads: “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan Class of 2020 Bachelor of Fine Arts, Film Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Film Arts”. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor These days Janhvi and Khushi are enjoying a lot of family time. On Father’s Day, the sister duo reunited with Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Kapoor for a special dinner with their dad, Boney Kapoor. Khushi continued his studies at the New York Film Academy. Ananya Panday Ananya has two very interesting projects in her kitten, but these days the diva has spent time taking trips down memory lane and posting some aww worthy photos on social media. Shanaya Kapoor Entering the world of glam, Shanaya will soon be making her Bollywood debut. But before she started shooting for her first film, the diva dominated the web with her incredible photo shoots. Taimur Ali Khan Taimur, the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, is fulfilling his duties as a big brother these days. The powerful couple were fortunate enough to have another baby boy earlier this year. Ishaan khatter Ishaan, too, spends a lot of time with his family. Just yesterday, her sister-in-law Mira Rajput shared a photo with Ishaan and her brother Shahid Kapoor. He also has an interesting project in his pot. Who is your favorite child star? Let us know by tweeting us @TimesNow.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos