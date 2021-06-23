NEXT: A Visionary Story – US Public Education

The following is not a prediction. It’s a plausible scenario written in the form of a story from the future. The script is written as if the year was 2035

The year is 2035 and the public school in the United States has been redesigned on the model of the Agora school in Roermond, the Netherlands.

Students at Agora School are between 12 and 18 years old and do not follow a defined curriculum or even prescribed courses. They learn by engaging in thematic projects by whatever interests them.

We give children the opportunity to play, explains director Rob Houben, because when children play with something, they are interested in it. And then you don’t have to teach, and you don’t have to watch them either.

In a typical day, students work in groups on projects that may occur in the woodworking shop, the metalworking shop, the textile room, the kitchen or the school computer room. After a lunch break, students enjoy a period of calm, where they are invited to read or reflect. Then other group projects until the end of the day.

By law, students must know certain knowledge of the content. But this knowledge can be obtained in several ways: that is, a mathematical concept does not need to be learned in a mathematics-based project but as a result of another project of the interest of students who use the mathematical concept. And there are no standardized tests as such. Student progress is tracked by an app called Egodact, designed by three Agora students.

An observer unfamiliar with the pedagogical philosophy of the Agora School would see only chaos, not the students lined up in rows in the classrooms listening to a teacher at the front of the room. Houben says that the Now school is a mix of a university (where you have knowledge), a Buddhist monastery (where you can think of), a theme park (where you can play) and a community market (where you can trade and exchange things).

Beginning in Ohio and spreading across the United States, the Agora school model has become the model for revitalizing public education in the United States.

The transformation began in Dayton, where Dayton Public Schools adopted the Agora model for high school and eventually for colleges. The decision was controversial, but a newly elected board of directors with local businesses embraced the innovative educational philosophy. The Ohio Department of Education had to approve this change, of course, and it wasn’t easy or assumed at all.

The Biden administration’s education department has officially ended policies that emphasize high-stakes testing. The era of No Child Left Behind and Race to the Top was finally over and replaced with a policy that prioritizes project-based learning, making it easier for the Ohio Department of Education to approve. the Dayton changes. The DeWine administration and the Husted administration after that were enthusiastic supporters.

Dayton was representative of an emerging national trend where Millennials, especially Millennial-aged parents, began to occupy prominent leadership positions in local school boards and education bureaucracies. These new leaders were ready to act on new and innovative ideas.

The Dayton experiment proved popular, and soon Ohio’s school systems, mostly in cities, began to emulate what was happening in Dayton. When schools in the city of Columbus adopted the Agora model (followed soon after by the districts of Cincinnati and Cleveland), most adopted the new method, and Ohio had become the national leader in school reform. public.

As shown in the Dayton example, businesses have become directly involved in the service of public education. These companies were drawn to the project-based pedagogy and saw the benefits for workforce development. Companies have long made demands on the public education system, but as the Dayton affair demonstrated, these companies were ready to make substantial financial contributions and began offering apprenticeships as projects that students could to pursue.

Additionally, there had been a major shift in the public’s perception of the state of public education and what should be done about it. An otherwise polarized society, including even ideas about public education, nonetheless merged around the idea of ​​the project-based model of self-discovery represented by Agora. The change in public perception came as a surprise to most observers: The change in public perception was as sudden as the change in public attitude towards same-sex marriage.

Americans viewed with growing concern the measures that put Chinese education at the top of the world rankings, with American educational achievement falling lower and lower on the scale. Concerns about falling educational standards would be part of a general estimate that the end of American education exceptionalism was at hand, leading to a new kind of Sputnik moment.

Such rapid change in the past could have met with strong opposition from teachers’ unions. But from around 2027, many states began to pass legislation that significantly reduced the power of unions, much like how unions for public sector employees were weakened. Local schools were able to affect the changes they wanted with little resistance from teachers (many of whom, it must be said, were overwhelmingly supportive of the new approach, though they were a little worried about being relegated to the role of guide alongside).

The success of the Agora model in Dayton and other cities in Ohio meant that cities across the country began to emulate the Ohio model, first in small towns and then in big cities, like Chicago, Seattle and Phoenix. By 2035, the Agora This model is not universal, but it has come to represent about 70% of public education across the country.

This national movement was accelerated by the intervention of billionaires, many of whom turned their attention to public education reform as their last moonlight. These billionaires have given up on funding trips to Mars, their philanthropy and investing in public agora education. Where previous generations of Americans benefited from Carnegie Libraries, a new generation of Americans benefited from MacKenzie Scott Schools.

The spread of the Ohio model occurred simultaneously with a shift in teacher education. Education schools across the country are starting to teach the new philosophy, which means the next generation of teachers have been trained in the project-based learning approach. By 2035, apprentice teachers will no longer be trained or certified to specialize in 7-12 languages ​​or college math, but will instead be trained as broad-minded generalists, in order to better mentor students who follow their passions where and in all disciplines that could take them.

As this scenario demonstrates, many important cultural and political changes will have to occur before public education can be radically altered.

David Staley is an associate professor of history, design, and educational studies at Ohio State University. He is the host of Voice of Excellence Podcast,CreativeMatins Columbus and president ofThe Futurists of Columbus.