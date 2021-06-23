Daniela Elser: Meghan Markle’s ‘confrontation’ with Buckingham Palace following bullying allegations

It’s a girl! Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate the birth of Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana. Video / Getty

An ugly battle escalates with Buckingham Palace and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who appear ready for a public showdown over allegations she intimidated staff.

This week the annual Sovereign Grants Report is released, a turgid 110-page document that details how the Royal Family spent $ 85.9 million ($ 171 million) in grants it receives from the UK government to maintain the entire official royal ship afloat. (You can read last year’s report here if you are a masochist with too much free time.)

This year’s report was to include the findings of the independent investigation announced earlier this year into allegations that Meghan intimidated royal assistants, which was carried out by an outside London law firm. (The Duchess vigorously denied the allegations.)

That won’t happen because the investigation is “ongoing,” a royal source told The Times, with the final verdict potentially only revealed in next year’s report.

But things are already getting alarming and belligerent.

Harry and Meghan pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London on November 27, 2017. Photo / AP

Today, the Mirror reports that the California Duchess and Buckingham Palace “are heading for a brutal confrontation,” according to a source familiar with the investigation, with “at least 10” former palace staff “in line. To participate in the independent investigation.

“The Palace takes every allegation very seriously and wants to uncover the truth of the matter and make sure those who speak out deserve to be heard,” the source said.

Russell Myers of the Mirror reports that the 39-year-old will “issue a complete rebuttal to a series of allegations that she has ‘intimidated’ her staff by demanding that Buckingham Palace hand over a ‘point-to-point’ breakdown of the claims. “

It comes after The Times over the weekend released an explosive new report containing new claims about the Suits star’s alleged treatment of Kensington Palace staff. The story, which was an excerpt from a new edition of Robert Lacey’s Battle of Brothers, reported that Prince William was “astonished and horrified” and “instantly furious” when he heard of the “distress file” that Jason Knauf, then the Joint Secretary of Communications for the Cambridges and Sussexes, had “come together” leading to a “fierce and bitter” showdown between the two brothers.

In the end, William “wanted Meghan removed, to begin with, from the previously harmonious common home that he and her brother had operated together for most of a decade. William just didn’t want her anymore. or Harry. “

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry stand on a balcony to watch a parade of Royal Air Force planes pass over Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018. Photo / AP

“William threw Harry out,” said a friend of Lacey, who also happens to be the historical consultant for Netflix’s The Crown.

Lacey quotes a royal staff member as saying: “Meghan introduced herself as the victim but she was the bully. People felt crushed by her, they thought she was a complete narcissist…”

Elsewhere, another courtier claimed that “Meghan ruled out of fear, nothing was ever good enough for her. [She] staff humiliated in meetings, [would] yell at them, [would] cut them off email chains and then ask why they haven’t done anything. “

“The b word featured prominently in many accounts, with an even more sinister set of initials: PTSD,” Lacey writes. “Post-traumatic stress disorder was a deeply serious condition to allege, but this is how one complainant said he felt. “

Prince Harry did not come out unscathed, with a Kensington Palace courtier telling Lacey: “I overheard a conversation between Harry and one of his main assistants. Harry was screaming and yelling on the phone. The Sussex team was a really toxic environment. People were screaming and shouting at each other. “

As it stands, it looks more and more like we are on the verge of an all-out war between the Sussexes and the Palace. This month has already seen the two sides clash over whether Harry and Meghan had obtained permission from the Queen to co-opt her long-standing and deeply personal nickname ‘Lilibet’ for their daughter.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019. Photo / AP

When the BBC, days after Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived in the world, reported that the Queen had “not been questioned” by the Sussexes on the use of the name, lawyers acting for the couple accused the national broadcaster of defamation.

Above all, the palace refused to deny the BBC report.

Or to put it another way: Shots. Fired.

It seems highly unlikely, if not nearly impossible, that either side will back down given the high temperature. Instead, all signs point to opposing factions engaging in a protracted and bloody PR battle.

Consider recent developments.

First, earlier in June it was reported that the Queen had asked her assistants to stop letting ‘false truths’ about the Royal Family circulate. “This extraordinary decision demonstrates the Queen’s exasperation at the incessant briefings the couple’s allies have given to the media,” the Daily Mail reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavor Fund Awards in London on March 5, 2020. Photo / AP

Then, over the weekend, another story surfaced in the Mail, this one citing a friend of the couple wondering if their son Archie will be denied a title when Prince Charles becomes King. (The 72-year-old has long married a “lean” version of the royal family focused on the line of succession.) The timing for this report was particularly curious given that there has been no movement on the line of succession. question since it was first raised by Meghan during the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview in March. Why flirt with him now if not to score some points?

In some ways, the “brutal showdown” between Meghan and the palace has been a long time coming, after months of damaging claims by both sides.

So will the bullying investigation report ultimately turn out to be the Palace or the Waterloo of the Sussexes? For now it’s a game of waiting but in the meantime remember that after being routed by the Duke of Wellington, Napoleon was forced into a miserable exile. Waging war comes at a high cost, so will Windsor House or Sussex House pay the price?

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and writer with over 15 years of experience working with a number of major Australian media titles.