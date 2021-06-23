Pitbull Announces Tour With Iggy Azalea; Stop in Denver in October 2021





Iggy Azalea will join Pitbull during the Denver Arena performance.

DENVER M. Worldwide returns to Colorado. Pit bull announced their first North American tour in nearly two years. Mr. 305 will be joined by special guest Iggy Azalea on the 35-date “I Feel Good Tour” which kicks off August 20, 2021 in Detroit. Pitbull is expected to bring the tour to Denver’s Ball Arena on Friday, October 1. The global superstar promises a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises. Live entertainment said Pitbull will also perform new music from his upcoming album in English for the first time on stage. Tickets for the Denver tour and concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25 at LiveNation.com. RELATED: All-Pro Alvin Kamara Now Advising NASCAR on Growing Fan Base In 2021, Pitbull became an owner partner of the NASCAR Trackhouse Racing team. Way of driving@daniel_suarezg this car like you stole it and finished # 7.

I’m proud of you. Go@TeamTrackhouse!@Nascar

Home of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena open in downtown Denver October 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena can accommodate up to 20,000 seats for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts over 250 events each year.

