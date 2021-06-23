Development stopped: why reboots of nostalgia for the millennium do not succeed? | american tv

For about five seconds into Paramounts revival of iCarly, the Nickelodeon tween show that ran from 2007 to 2012, there’s a glimpse of the conscious reanimation that could have been. In one of the closing scenes of the premiere, former webcaster in her twenties Carly Shay, a role picked up by now 28-year-old Miranda Cosgrove, again stands in front of the camera this time, an iPhone, filming intro to her. rebooted the iCarly web series, which has drawn thousands of fictional young teenage fans to a show that has already drawn 11.2 million live viewers. Welcome to the new iCarly, she said. It’s still iCarly, but it’s grown up now.

Reboots in Hollywood often aptly cite eye rolling, especially those that entice viewers with nostalgia for the beloved teenage fare, but the prospect of a new iCarly offered a potentially fruitful angle: as the l ‘one of the earliest influential figures in mainstream pop culture, iCarly was a first dummy of good natural and chemistry-fueled YouTube channels Carly came up with a rich model for the adaptation for 2021 saturated with content, both for the character presumably still online and the fans who have followed her. How did she come the long way to viral stardom as a high school student? Has she carried her followers on Instagram? Now what?

But the new iCarly doesn’t go that way; Carly’s show and new web series are sticking to content for an audience frozen in the first series. ICarlys’ new debut live stream, in which she smothers a fake skincare routine on her adult sibling’s face while he’s dressed like a baby, applies a burst of late 2010s content to a bit of the original show without any update to its humor (it somehow still draws 50,000 live viewers). Much of the iCarly reboot has that weird, unsettling feel of a show with adult characters in semi-adult situations (cocktails, dinners, solo apartments) including shticks, comedic beats, and two-speed caricatures. get stuck in the bland territory of the PG-13. There’s an eerie detachment to the three episodes released so far, as Carly embarks on single life as a livestreamer in 2021. If the original audiences have matured beyond the punch lines of iCarlys and sexless romantic entanglements, and demographic target tones will likely have no knowledge of or allegiance to a resurrected web show, so who is this reboot for?

It is an issue that has faced a wave of similarly zombified programs that draw on the millennial nostalgia for the comforts of childhood. Earlier this year, Peacocks new Punky brewster, a revival of the ’80s children’s sitcom in which original star Soleil Moon Frye plays a single mom, struck an equally placeless tone. Netflix’s Fuller House was a spin-off of the already stereotypical Full House. There was a collective Thank you but no thank you At Paramounts weird CGI reboot of the ’90s children’s classic The Rugrats, which now appears to be targeting its original audience with, supposedly, their own children. It wasn’t until last year that the Saved By the Bell spin-off about Peacock, directed by longtime 30 Rock writer Tracey Wigfield, achieved the rare self-awareness of making fun of its original characters. while shifting the focus and humor of the series to a younger generation.

The obscure but well-funded rebirths of the ’80s and’ 90s TV staples are now, as you might expect, to come for the beloved favorites of 2000s tween fans probably not old enough to have children of their own, thus making decisions to keep the PG content even more confusing. Ravens Home, a Disney Channel spin-off of its 2000s staple Thats So Raven, updates the Ravens (Raven Symon) story to that of a single mother, but still respects the original boundaries of preteen shows. Jamie Lynn Spears, star of Nickelodeon Zoey 101, has discussed an as yet unconfirmed reboot aimed at young adults that would do justice to fans who were 10 and 12 when it first aired, while also drawing in the new generation of fans.

That balance that appealed to original and mature fans while still holding onto the boundaries of the original network proved too difficult for the long-awaited rebirth of Disneys Lizzie McGuire, who was discarded by Disney Plus after network leaders disagree with adult tone and content for the now 30-year-old character, a vision supported by original showrunner Terri Minsky and star Hilary Duff.

I would be doing everyone a disservice by limiting the realities of a 30 year journey to living under the ceiling of a PG rating, Duff wrote on Instagram in February 2020, as the network ceased production after filming two episodes. It’s important to me that just as her experience as a preteen / teen navigating life was genuine, her next chapters are just as real and relatable.

The 2000s reboot that looks nimble enough to accommodate both new audiences and avid fans is HBO Max’s new Gossip Girl, premiered on July 8, whose first promos tout the same glamorous and brilliant melodrama whos who as the original CW with more sexual fluidity, class consciousness, and a heterosexual, non-white cast.

The Gen Z-wrapped Gossip Girl seems, judging by the promos and heavy hype, approaching the ideal for a recent revival, a familiar and alluring hook that responds to matured sensibilities with openness to courting. new underserved audiences. None of these considerations make the new iCarly a show that I certainly didn’t expect to be perfection, but that I hoped, given the foreknowledge of its original premise, would be interesting, or at least fun.

But the old seams of the original, the laugh track, the cheesy lessons, the tracks and the gags masquerading as characters don’t translate into a character who’s supposed to be a 26-year-old woman, let alone a woman. savvy enough to follow up online. Who is the new iCarly for? Carly, the web presenter-turned-livestreamer, would be familiar with the tastes and demands of her ever-changing audience, a curiosity I wish on the show, and the inevitable revivals of the millennial nostalgia hooks would take seriously, little the sunshine of the original does not matter.