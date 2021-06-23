Bollywood bites: Kangana Ranauts ‘sister digs through Taapsee Pannus’ vacation photos







Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Chandel Rangoli

Image Credit: IANS

It’s another day, another beard issued by the Ranaut camp, which appears to be waging its singular war against Bollywood powerbrokers, celebrities who don’t dress up to their standards, or who simply find fault to the large system as a whole. Kangana Ranaut (right) with her sister Rangoli

Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranauts’ sister has now taken a stand against Taapsee Pannu, who is currently on vacation in Russia with her sister. According to Rangoli Chandel, Pannu is copying his famous sister by wearing trendy sarees on vacation, which have sort of become a Ranauts style statement. Screenshot of the posts published by Rangoli Chandel on Instagram

Image Credit: Instagram.com/rangoli_r_chandel

Chandel again called Pannu a sasti (cheap copy) copy of Ranaut, for styling a sari with sunglasses and sneakers. Chandel used her Instagram Stories to call her sister a big style icon, while also referring to award-winning Pannu as a creepy fan who copies the looks of her siblings. However, having changed his mind a few minutes later, Chandel took the story back and posted an edited version that seemed to be a bit nicer to Pannu, while also posting a collage of Ranauts looks in sarees, while adding: its sole purpose is to inspire women to wear sarees and revive our own hand-weaving industry. Chandel then shared a screenshot of Pannus’ holiday photo in St. Petersburg, where she is seen wearing a sari and sunglasses, while adding the message: which is not cool to be a creepy fan who doesn’t just obsessively copy every interview and looks stylish but the whole working model but on a small scale and continues to make mean and mean comments about the legend, even today when I see this i wonder the copy looks good but pretending to be the one who made the cool saree hmmm you wont get away with this @taapsee honey. Pannu has yet to respond to the last jibe, but in the past, the Thappad actress took the cheap copy remark on her chin with an assertion from her saying that since she is not the highest paid actress in Bollywood, by these standards she can be called cheap. Always from Haseen Dilruba

Image Credit: Netflix

Chandel, who also happens to be Ranauts’ manager, has been fighting Pannu on social media for years. Ranaut steps in from time to time, but usually leaves the heavy weightlifting to his sister. Pannu, meanwhile, is also busy with promotions for her upcoming Netflix thriller, “Haseen Dilruba,” which will be released on July 2.







