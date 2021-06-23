Fort Salem ‘Boss on Tally & Alder’s Connection, the Camarilla and more

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 premiere, “Of the Blood.”]

Fortunately, Homeland: Fort Salem doesn’t make us wait long to see Unity Witches Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) and Tally (Jessica Sutton) reunited in Season 2. But even as they celebrate being together again ( and are heading to War College!), the first leaves us with so many questions about them.

After all, General Alder (Lyne Rene) finds a new Biddy to replace Tally and abandon her years. But Tally remains linked to Alder in one way or another, which manifests itself in some sort of dream about the general’s past. and scars on her body when she emerges. Raelle and Abigail have some sort of new power that they can’t explain (but don’t keep to themselves). And there’s the common enemy of the Camarilla out there to unite the army witches and the radical Spree (which includes Raelle’s mother, Willa, played by Diana Pavlovska).

TV Insider turned to creator Eliot Laurence for the sequel.

Did you always know Tally wouldn’t be a Biddy for long?

Eliot Laurence: Yes, part of it is practical. It’s a lot to do that and it’s delicate and the actor has very sensitive skin. We wanted to remove that but keep an aspect of Biddy-ship, which is this psychic connection. It becomes kind of a conduit for Alder’s PTSD in a really gnarly way and Tally’s big story for the season.

So Tally’s dream is related to Alder’s PTSD?

Totally. In [Episode] 110 last year they were in the cave and Alder and Tally had this intense confrontation and Alder said, “You know what? I’m a general and I’ve made these decisions every day of my life, and that’s what I do. And I support them all. Season 2, this storyline of Tally is maybe not all of this question. Maybe there was one that made it out… It will become even clearer in episode 2 that this is not a dream. It’s a buried story.

What can you say about the marks he will leave on Tally? Are we going to see a lot more?

Not so much physical, but psychological, absolutely. Because it’s kind of a faucet Tally can’t turn off and Alder can’t turn off and just runs. It’s like PTSD wants to be treated and Alder doesn’t deal with it, so it sort of goes to Tally.

Raelle and Abigail talk to Alder and the others about their newfound power. Will they regret it or is this the only way for them to understand what happened?

They need help to bring it under control and figure out what happened. Raelle, at this point, helps Abigail as it is very important for Abigail to add this to Bellweather’s shine collection. It all goes wrong, however, because that’s what we do.

How will this newfound power change their relationship with each other and with everyone this season?

It can be a bit isolating. This mainly sends Raelle to a new place where she’s kind of that A-List asset that she’s never been before. She has always considered herself an outsider. Power itself what is it and where does it come from? We’re going to learn a lot more about that contact with the mycelium Raelle had in Season 1 and what mycelium is and how old it is and how it’s really not so much a mushroom as a goddess.

Will Abigail and her mother’s relationship be a little different? They had this really sweet reunion.

She tries but she becomes Mama Bellweather again because that’s life. But she definitely tries. With the threats against the Bellweathers, with them taking out Charvel and going after Abigail and we’re going to see more of that this season, it becomes very important for the Bellweathers to encourage Abigail to find a suitable partner and continue the line. And that’s not what interests Abigail.

What are Raelle and Scylla [Amalia Holm] relationship looks like in season 2? They are very distant at the moment and there is the secret of the life of Raelle’s mother …

These are the celestial bodies from the love frequency series, and as writers it was about how to put them back in the same orbit? They are on the other side of the fence in such a huge way ideologically, but also in terms of history, betrayal, truth and all that. But they’re amazing, and the fans love them and we love them. It was just about finding a way to get them back, but that’s where we’re headed.

Speaking of Raelle’s mom, we get to see the Spree part of her a lot, not the maternal side. Will there be a balance when mother and daughter are reunited?

We’re going to dig deeper into Willa why she joined the Spree, why she disappeared, why she didn’t reach out to Raelle even though she could. Have been [also] going to learn a lot more about the Spree than we’ve ever learned, which is fun.

Willa talks about the leadership during the premiere and how a part of it was shattered. And then she said the rest of the management was not happy.

Yes. We’re going to learn that the Spree isn’t a neat monolithic thing and it’s all of these cells and they each have their own agendas and it’s a bit of a mess. Their big argument, of course, is conscription, isn’t it? There may be one more thing, the Camarilla, that we may need to focus on a bit more. And that’s the kind of revival everyone is going to have this year.

Speaking of this common enemy, it is impossible to imagine the Army and the Spree able to unite to fight them without an underlying “as soon as this is over we will turn against each other” .

Or will they do it? Or will the revolution that we are starting to sow the seeds for this year remake the wheel and maybe it will not return? Hope it doesn’t get back to normal.

How does that affect their ability to work together against the Camarilla?

It is going to be about mutual recognition that this quarrel that we have been making for all these years has been to the detriment of our security. The Camarilla has been gathering and stealthily infiltrating power structures and institutions all the time, and they have us where they want us. They sort of have no choice at some point.

When we spoke after the Season 1 finale, I mentioned the visual of the aircraft on the ground during the fight with the Camarilla and you said, “This is going to pay off big.” What can you tease about this in Season 2?

The other good thing about the Camarilla this year is that we’re going to put a face on them and wait and see this terrifying dude. He’s so amazing, the guy who plays Alban Hearst, the mad scientist of the Camarilla. He was the one who created these devices that roughly mimic the vocal powers of witches, and that’s an abomination to witches. They find it a sacrilege besides being so disgusting and rude. But we’re going to see the Camarilla build their arsenal and increasingly be able to get closer to what we consider to be witch land, which is the magic of time and stuff like that.

What are the biggest challenges of uniting at War College?

One of them is that we have seen more fighting than anyone else sitting around us. So what are we doing here? And then, to be fair, the epic plot of the season even begins to erase War College in terms of where we go. [time]. We will spend time [there] and we’ll see them do some really cool practice, but it’s such a tumultuous season. This idea of ​​new witches, [the Vice President’s daughter] Penelope Silver [Mellany Barros] the positive test for witchcraft, and those families who don’t want to give up their daughters in this life of bondage get so big that we don’t spend a lot of time at War College, but we do get good times on campus for sure.

What challenges does the fact that Penelope is now a witch bring for her, her father [Victor Webster], and everyone involved on either side?

For his father, it reminds me of a queer story that is so part of the lives of many queer people when their parents suddenly see them differently when they find out or when you go out. There’s the angle of, what is a witch and maybe I’m one and maybe you are? All of a sudden it’s torn in a way it never was. It was very confined, along the maternal line. Now it’s up for grabs in a way that really scares people. In addition, these new witches are incredibly vulnerable to the Camarilla, who wants to have them before the army. It’s a hot and dangerous mess.

What about any power struggle between the Spree and the military over them?

Absolutely. La Spree is always recruiting and looking for talent. It’s a mad hunt to get to these people and get to them before the most dangerous people get to them.

What else can you tease this season?

There is just a lot of new magic. There is a very brutal, brutal attack magic that Alder is going to see sent. And again, the mycelium as a sort of biological supercomputer goddess slashes the sensitivity emerging in the series’ mythology and channeling some of its power into Raelle. We are deepening this Spree. We are going to learn how the Spree started.

Homeland: Fort Salem, Tuesday, 10 / 9c, Free form