DEAR ABBY: I had several difficult years in my marriage. We finally hit a good pass and made love again.

I told my husband to keep our sex life between us and not discuss it with his family.

Well, three days later my daughter overheard it on the phone with a family member, explicitly discussing the intimate details of our meeting.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t get to the door to close it and heard things that shocked her. Although she was in her twenties, what he was saying about our relationship shouldn’t have been heard. She told me what had been said, but not all the details, thank goodness.

When I confronted my husband, he denied it! I approached him twice more and he pretended not to know what I was talking about. Then he mumbled, “Don’t worry about it.

He never admits he’s wrong and thinks he should be able to openly discuss our sex life despite my strong disapproval.

Our children are still living at home at 24 and 26 years old. I am disgusted, hurt beyond forgiveness and strongly consider leaving it. Should i?

– OLD WOMAN

DEAR WOMAN: Your husband was not allowed to invite his family to your marital bed.

Talking about your sex life with “children” (adults or not) is inappropriate unless they are as “released” as he is. He not only seems to lack boundaries, but also has a hard time telling the truth.

Because you are rightly embarrassed, draw the line. Tell him that unless he agrees to accompany you on a couple consultation, you are packing your bags. Don’t say that, however, unless you mean it.

DEAR ABBY: My patients, like most Americans, think that memory loss is part of normal aging. But memory loss is never normal. In fact, it can be a symptom of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease. Almost one in seven people aged 65 and over suffers from an ICD, but there is no cure yet.

I am proud to lead the NIH-funded Memory Improvement Through Nicotine Dosing (MIND) study, which tests whether memory and functioning can be improved in people with mild memory loss using an unexpected, inexpensive, ingredient. natural: nicotine.

I realize that because of its association with smoking, nicotine has a bad reputation. But tar and thousands of other chemicals in cigarettes cause cancer, heart disease or respiratory disease, not nicotine. If we could put off Alzheimer’s disease for even a few years, it would make a huge difference to millions of American families.

The MIND study recruits healthy non-smokers over the age of 55 with mild memory loss. I hope your interested readers will call (toll free) 1-866-MIND-150 or visit MINDStudy.org for more information.

– PAUL NEWHOUSE, MD, Project Director, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

DEAR DR. NEW HOUSE: I hope so too, and that they will be intrigued enough to join your study. I know your study is valid and I wish you and the readers who choose to participate in it the best of luck.

