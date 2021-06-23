Chrissy Teigen: John Legend Has Been ‘Everything For Me’ Amid Bullying Allegations | Entertainment





Chrissy Teigen has revealed that John Legend has “been everything” for her amid his bullying allegations. The 35-year-old model admitted she was leaning on her husband – with whom she has five-year-old daughter Luna and three-year-old son Miles – after she was recently accused by Courtney Stodden of telling them to kill themselves . in public tweets and private private messages as a teenager, for which Chrissy has publicly apologized. When asked how instrumental her man had been to her, she told a photographer, “Oh my God, he’s been everything. My everything. Vital.” As reported by ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Chrissy – who gave up her voiceover role on a Netflixs episode Never Have I Ever and quit her new brand Safely – was also asked about a possible interview with Oprah Winfrey, and laughed at the suggestion that she could appear alongside Courtney. She added: “I have no idea about the Oprah case, honestly.” Although Chrissy apologized for the comments she made to Courtney, who recently emerged as non-binary, she criticized the claims of fashion designer Michael Costello, who accused her of attempting to put it on. blacklist from the fashion community. Chrissy insists the screenshots Michael shared were photoshoped, and her reps have said the Lip Sync Battle star will not put up with anyone who spreads false accusations about her. They said: Chrissy has acknowledged her past behavior and the pain it has caused, but she will not stand for anyone to spread false accusations to further demean her name and reputation. Chrissy will continue to do the job she needs to do to be the best person she can be. She hopes Michael Costello can do the same. Chrissy has every right to correct the case and defend her name. She is not interested in making Mr. Costello the target of harassment or abuse from anyone who claims to support her. She hopes it will be a time for honest reflection and healing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos