Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus will be regulated by the UK government





The UK government “will consider strengthening the regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) said on Wednesday. The government consultation will explore VOD services subject to rules similar to those of traditional linear broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV and Sky. These could include changes to age classifications and rules of fairness and accuracy for documentaries and news content. In addition, “measures to level the playing field so that public service broadcasters can compete with their international competitors” are also being considered. This is to ensure that the UK has a “diverse, free and pluralistic broadcasting landscape with high standards,” a statement from DCMS said. “We need to level the playing field and address a glaring disparity, forcing traditional broadcasters to compete with a hand tied behind the back,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said, written in the Times. “Each ‘linear’ broadcaster – BBC, Sky, etc. – must comply with strict standards for the protection of content and the public. “You might assume the same is true for video-on-demand services like Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. You would be wrong. Of course, some have done an admirable job introducing their own procedures, such as Netflix’s voluntary age-rating partnership with the BBFC. But it’s punctual and inconsistent. “It’s a golden age for television and I want it to be. But to do this, we need the healthiest audiovisual landscape: a diverse, free and pluralistic landscape. A place where streamers can continue to produce brilliant shows, while traditional public service broadcasters maintain their place at the center of the UK’s media ecosystem. Highlighting the difference between linear television and streaming, Dowden wrote that the record breaking BBC crime drama “Line of Duty”, where millions of people watched the show live, was the exception rather than the rule. “Traditional viewing habits are dead. We live in a world of smart TVs and streaming, catch-up and on-demand sticks; of this nightly choice between Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime, ”Dowden wrote. In the meantime, the long-awaited consultation on the privatization of public service broadcaster Channel 4 is also now a reality. “With a rapidly changing media landscape, increasing competition and shifting audience patterns posing impending challenges, Channel 4’s move to private ownership and the change in its remit could help secure its future as a broadcaster. prosperous and sustainable public service, ”said DCMS. “Technology has transformed broadcasting, but the rules protecting viewers and helping our traditional channels to be competitive date from the analog era. Now is the time to see how we can unlock the potential of our public service broadcasters while ensuring that viewers and listeners consuming content in new formats are served by a fair and functional system, ”said Dowden. “So we will now look at how we can help ensure that Channel 4 maintains its place at the heart of UK broadcasting and level the playing field between broadcasters and video-on-demand services. “ The VOD and Channel 4 service reviews are ahead of a release whitepaper expected in the fall. White Papers are policy documents produced by the government that set out their proposals for future legislation, which may include a draft of a bill to be presented to parliament. White papers provide a basis for further consultation and discussion with interested or affected groups and allow final changes to be made before they become law.







