In the cinema: Fast & Furious 9 crosses the last frontier; Hitman’s Bodyguard turns characters into GIFs, Entertainment News & Top Stories

143 minutes Previews from Thursday, June 24, opening July 1 3 stars
Space has always been the last frontier in the Fast & Furious saga, and now with this ninth installment, that has been crossed. In a rocket car, of course, proving that in this series the cars are hammers and every plot problem is a nail.
Using mechanical engineering methods known in the movies as “rigging”, “modding” or “I know a guy”, a sedan can be transformed into a space shuttle, with no problem.
Ever since the series ditched its original street racing format and leaned into the heist genre, the goal of each outing has been to outdo the last in the chaos of vehicles, with things like consistency. coming far behind.
But, as someone has said, criticizing the franchise for one of its many cinematic sins is like asking why Star Wars stormtroopers are such desperate soldiers. It would be missing out on the essential.
The film opens with an exploration of Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) youthful years, showing his connection to his younger brother Jakob (Finn Cole in flashback and John Cena as an adult). A tragedy separates them, a tragedy that reverberates today.
Supervillain Cipher (Charlize Theron) has plans that will disrupt the rural romance Dominic shares with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and young son.
The couple is forced to carry another cape.
Director Justin Lin once again tells all the cast that everything – from eating a sandwich to walking into a room – must be played in a deliberate and intense way.
Each character has a “revelation”. They enter and pose as an audience of other characters shines. One character will try to stop another from doing wrong by saying “it’s not who we are” or refuse a high stakes job with a stern “we are out of the game”.
The dialogue can be lazy, but luckily the action scenes are not. The finale features a thrilling street battle of David and Goliath that owes a cavalry charge on the massive tusked Oliphaunts in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).
The beautifully staged and shot sequence alone is worth the price of admission.
The bodyguard of the hitman’s wife (M18)
100 minutes Opens Thursday (June 24) 2 stars
Take the stakes-free and cartoon-like action from the Fast & Furious saga, add more curses and bloodshots and you might end up with this, the sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017).
Ryan Reynolds returns as Michael Bryce, a demoted bodyguard from the front ranks because of the work of assassin Darius Kincaid, played by Samuel L. Jackson.
Kincaid’s wife Sonia (Salma Hayek) enlists the bodyguard in a ploy to free her husband from the gang that captured him. But another danger looms, in the form of Aristotle (Antonio Banderas), a Greek tycoon who plans to attack the European information highway.
This project was put together by planners who decided that if an actor is liked for a particular gadget, then there should be a movie in which he does his thing at maximum volume.
Hayek does an angry Latina; Jackson swears; Banderas is the creepy looking urban villain; Reynolds makes improvisation style jokes.
Director Patrick Hughes, who directed the first film, does a decent job with the action sets, which include chases across land and sea through the most scenic parts of Europe.
But this project is entirely dominated by A-listers, who have carte blanche to make memes.
