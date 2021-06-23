What to know before your court dateExBulletin

toggle legend Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Pop star Britney spears hasn’t been in charge of her personal life or finances for 13 years, that’s the time she spent in a court-dictated legal arrangement called a guardianship.

But on Wednesday, the artist will speak directly, albeit from a remote location, to a Los Angeles Superior Court judge about his situation. Exactly what she intends to say about her appearance and what her goals might be are up to you.

Before that, here’s an overview of what Trusteeship is and why it exists, the specifics of Spears’ arrangements, the #FreeBritney movement and what Spears and others have said in public and in private about his guardianship.

What is a guardianship and why is it put in place?

Typically, legal and financial guardianship is arranged for people who are unable to make their own decisions for their own benefit, such as in the case of an elderly person or a person with some kind of cognitive impairment.

Why does Britney Spears have one?

The exact reasons Spears, 39, is under guardianship have not been publicly disclosed. She lost her independence 13 years ago, in 2008, after apparently suffering from a mental health crisis.

During the time that Spears lived under this arrangement, however, she released four albums (including two, 2008’s Circus and 2011 Fatal Woman, platinum sales made); appeared as a judge on both The X factor and American Idol; and had a four-year residency in Las Vegas that reportedly earned nearly $ 138 million. These accomplishments do not exactly match the typical profile of a person unable to take care of themselves.

What Does Spears Guardianship Cover?

In essence, he controls all major aspects of Spears’ life, including decisions regarding his financial, medical and personal well-being. The restaurateurs also oversee the arrangements for visiting her two teenage sons, who are in the full custody of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

According to Forbes, Spears’ current net worth is approximately $ 60 million.

Who controls the guardianship of Spears?

Until recently, the financial and personal arms of the Guardianship were controlled by Spears’ father, Jamie Spears.

In 2020, her attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, said in a filing that Spears “strongly opposes” her father as a conservative and refuses to perform if he remains in charge of his career. Spears has asked the court to suspend his father from his role as curator. (He had temporarily resigned in 2019 for health reasons.)

In February, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny dismissed an objection by Jamie Spears to using a third party to take care of her daughter’s financial affairs. A wealth management company, Bessemer Trust, is now co-custodian of the financial side of Spears’ situation. But Jamie Spears is still the primary curator for all other aspects of the Spears arrangement.

Why is Spears considering speaking in court now?

In April, the Spears legal team request Penny to allow him to speak directly to the Guardianship Court, and they agreed that June 23 would be the date for this to happen. At the time, Ingham did not reveal why Spears wanted to speak or what she intended to say.

Has Spears ever requested the end of the Guardianship?

Until now, Spears has never expressed a wish for the trusteeship to be removed completely, at least not publicly. In a court case, she has declared that the trusteeship “saved her from collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin” and allowed her to “regain her position as a world-class artist”.

But Tuesday afternoon, The New York Times reported that he had obtained confidential court records which claim to show that Spears objected to the guardianship in private for years. the Time cited a 2016 report by a court investigator assigned to Spears’ case, in which the investigator wrote that Spears told her that guardianship had “become an oppressive and controlling tool against her” and that she wanted the arrangement ends quickly.

According to Time, Spears told court in 2019 that guardianship forced her to stay in a mental health facility, as well as make public representations against her will. The article further reported that the Guardianship dictated Spears’ friendships, love life, and spending habits, preventing him from even refurbishing kitchen cabinets to his liking.

As early as 2014, the article indicates that Spears wanted to consider removing his father from his lead role in guardianship, citing his alleged heavy drinking.

Does Spears herself support the #FreeBritney movement?

Some Spears fans have organized themselves into a grassroots #FreeBritney movement to help Spears regain the independence of his life. The dynamic between Spears and her devoted #FreeBritney fans is murky, as are her various social media statements.

In a court case last September, his lawyer, Ingham, wrote: “At this point in her life where she is trying to regain some personal autonomy, Britney welcomes and appreciates the enlightened support of her many fans.”

On the other hand, Spears has never publicly asked to be released from the guardianship and to regain her autonomy which is the main objective of #FreeBritney.

A very friendly New York Times television documentary, Coaching Britney Spears, debuted on FX in February. The project takes into account how the media, comedians and the music industry itself characterized Spears during his rise to world fame and in his subsequent, very public struggles, and it also portrays Spears. some #FreeBritney activists.

After its airing, Spears wrote on Instagram: “My life has always been very speculated [sic] … watched … and really judged my whole life !!! … I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I saw I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well .. .. I still cry sometimes !!!! “

Some #FreeBritney supporters don’t believe Spears writes his own Instagram posts, leaving them to speculate on the pop star’s true feelings. But Spears would have said TMZ in April that she writes her own captions.

What’s next for Britney Spears?

Not clear. In one Instagram video Posted last week, a visibly nervous Spears claimed to answer fans’ hottest questions, including her shoe size and favorite business trip (response: “a trip to Italy [to] Donatella Versace. … she put a fine [sic] and we had dinner “).

The last question Spears asked was crucial: would she ever return to the stage?

“I have no idea,” she said. “I’m having fun right now. I’m in transition in my life and I’m having fun.”