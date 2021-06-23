Entertainment
“Star Wars” Actor Reveals When He Has Hilariously “Out-Nerded” Dave Filoni

These days you can’t have Lucasfilm without Dave Filoni. Having reached the rank of Executive Creative Director of the Star wars studio with many successes under his belt, it’s fair to say that Filoni is not only a creative brain when it comes to the galaxy far, far away, but also a huge Star wars fan.
Taken from Nickelodeon by creator himself, George Lucas, Filoni now leads the charge on the latest Star wars animated outing on Disney +. But while his knowledge is unsurpassed, the executive producer was once “overtaken” by one of his Star wars actors.
Originally believing his job offer at Lucasfilm was a farce, Filoni went on to play a huge role in the Star wars universe. He led Star wars” first animated feature film, Star Wars: The Clone Wars – which would launch the fan-favorite animated series of the same name with Filoni as the supervising director. The clone wars explored, in detail, the events and politics of the era between the films of the prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).
Filoni then created the animated sequels, Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance. His latest venture is Star Wars: The Wrong Lot which sees Clone Force 99 battle the Galactic Empire as the Republic falls in the rapidly changing galaxy. Filoni is responsible for some of the Star wars the favorite characters of the saga, organizing the development of the Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano and the clone trooper commando, Captain Rex.
With an endless supply of Star wars and the knowledge of Lucasfilm, The Mandalorian Showrunner Jon Favreau invited Filoni on the set of the Bounty Hunter series to contribute and consult on many aspects of the series. He even made his live-action directorial debut on the set of The Mandalorian, and in Season 2, he featured Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano in “Chapter 13: The Jedi”.
Although it seems that Filoni is the embodiment of Star wars himself, one of the Clone wars the voice actors actually revealed a time The bad lot creator forgot a key moment in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999).
Speaking at Washington State Summer Con, Sam Witwer revealed a moment when he told Filoni they had to rewrite a scene because it didn’t make sense. @bewitched_sam shared the video on TikTok:
Sam Witwer talks about a scene from Clone Wars.

Sam Witwer talks about a scene from Clone Wars.
Witwer is known to have played various roles in the Star wars universe including Starkiller in the video game, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (2008), and The Son in The clone wars. The actor discussed when he called a scene in one of the The clone wars episodes. After being asked “Sam, what’s the matter?” – apparently during a rehearsal – Witwer said:
“And I’m like, you gotta do that scene again, and everybody’s like ‘why is that? “, and I’m like, well, Shmi and Padm have already met, [Anakin] I wouldn’t say “I want you to meet my wife”, because they met in The Phantom Menace and at that point Dave is like… hat… and I’m there like all nervous and Dave is making a hat because he knows it, he knows it very well, you know, of course … “
Filoni is known to wear a hat wherever he goes and this anecdote suggests that the creator of Lucasfilm can’t help but take his hat off to his hard-core mate. Star wars fans, including its own cast. Witwer goes on to reveal the hilarious outcome of his speech.
“And then at that point, I look around and I see all eyes in the room on me, all the actors – Matt Lanter and Dee Bradley Baker – and Ashley Eckstein is right here and she looks at me and s’ in goes, “I have never seen anyone surpass Dave Filoni before”.
Eckstein is the originator of Ahsoka Tano’s role in the animated series, so it’s safe to say that she spent a lot of time with Filoni. His call here is not only hilarious, but points to a rare moment when Filoni is actually missing some key information. But hey, no one is perfect! Don’t worry, Dave.
The scene in question is from the Mortis Season 3 arc in The clone wars. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano are trapped on the planet Mortis with three powerful Force beings: father, daughter, and son. Anakin is torn between The Daughter who represents the light side of the Force and The Son who appeals to the dark side. In a vision of his late mother Shmi Skywalker who speaks of love as a prison, Anakin says, “I have a wife, you met her”.
Now we can credit Witwer with that line in the famous story arc which sees Anakin having visions of his future as Darth Vader. What bodes well in these situations is that it highlights Lucasfilm’s confidence in its cast to carry on the legacy of George Lucas’ gigantic franchise.
Although this seems to change slightly as The Acolyte showrunner, Leslye Headland, recently commented on the importance of having writers who aren’t as involved in the Star Wars universe as the fans.
If you like Filoni’s work, The bad lot currently airs Fridays on Disney +.
Do you hope Dave Filoni returns to lead more live action Star wars spin off ?
