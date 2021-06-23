Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara to star in ‘Class of’ 09 ‘for FX on Hulu





FX ordered the limited series “Class of ’09” with Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, Variety has learned. The hour-long drama series will air exclusively on FX on Hulu and has received an order for eight episodes. The show takes place in the near future where the American criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence. It follows a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 and reunited after the death of a mutual friend. Spanning three decades and told through three interwoven timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices people make that ultimately define their lives and legacies. Henry will play Tayo Miller, one of the most brilliant and unorthodox agents to ever join the Bureau, a man who seeks not only to leave his mark on the institution, but to remake it entirely. Mara will play Amy Poet, a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the center of her most crucial moment of transformation. The show also has several key “American Crime Story” cast behind the camera. Tom Rob Smith, who wrote “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”, will be writer and executive producer on “Class of ’09”. “ACS” and “Pose” executive producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will also produce the new series, with Nellie Reed in production. FX Productions is the studio. “‘Class of’ 09 ‘brings together an incredible team of artists who have contributed to many of FX’s most distinctive and successful series, from’ American Crime Story ‘and’ Pose ‘to’ Atlanta ‘and’ A Teacher ‘ “said Gina Balian, president of original programming for FX. “With a story by Tom Rob Smith, produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, ‘Class of’ 09 ‘is set to reinvent the course of justice in this unique and timely thriller.” Henry is best known for his lead role in the hit FX series “Atlanta”, which earned him an Emmy nomination in 2018. He also received an Emmy in 2017 for his guest role on “This Is Us” . On the feature film side, he has starred in “If Beale Street Could Talk”, “Godzilla vs. Kong”, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and the upcoming Marvel movie “The Eternals”. Mara recently starred in the Hulu FX drama “A Teacher”. She has also appeared in “Pose”, “American Horror Story” and “Nip / Tuck” on FX, and has previously appeared on shows such as “House of Cards”. His movie roles include “Shooter”, “We Are Marshall” and “Brokeback Mountain”. Henry is replaced by CAA, JWS Entertainment, Jill Fritzo PR and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Mara is replaced by WME, Viewpoint, Mosaic and Sloane Offer. Smith is replaced by CAA and Bloom Hergott. Jacobson and Simpson are replaced by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos