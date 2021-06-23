



Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor at Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul: Bollywood’s Most Anticipated Weddings

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 2:56 PM 1 / 6 Bollywood’s most anticipated weddings The Bollywood industry has given the public many love stories. These celebrities and their real love stories have often made fans want their own fairy tale. While sometimes actors find love in people within the same industry, there are also a lot of actors who have found the love of their life in Bollywood. Celebrities prefer to keep their dating life private, but most of the time, these rumors spread quickly. While some celebrity couples are open about their relationship and announce their marriage to their fans, others take their time to confirm their relationship. There are also actors who announce their marriage on social media, leaving everyone surprised. Many celebrity couples got married in 2020 and there are also celeb couples that fans would have liked to marry or announce their wedding dates. Here are some of the most anticipated Bollywood celebrity weddings. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored Bollywood couples of this generation. The two should get married. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 6 Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Even though Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven’t confirmed they are a couple, their constant appearances together and their secret vacations speak volumes. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have been dating since 2010. The couple have been dating for over a decade and fans have been waiting to see them marry. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 6 Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of the film Fukrey and have not separated since. The two were set to tie the knot in 2020, but due to unfortunate events the wedding was postponed. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Despite the fact that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul haven’t confirmed their relationship, they often set the internet on fire with their adorable PDA on social media. Fans are waiting to see the actor and the cricketer get married. Photo credit: Pinkvilla







