Vin Diesel explains The Rock Feud: “Tough Love” on Fast and Furious

“I would do whatever I had to do to get performance in whatever I produced,” Diesel said.

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson in

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in “Fast Five”

Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s feud over the making of several “Fast and Furious” movies has been well documented (and immortalized by The Rock calling a “chicken shit” and “candy ass” co-star on social media), and now Diesel acknowledges the role he’s played in stoking the tension in the ensemble. It’s just not as you might think. As part of a new Men’s health profile (Going through Uproxx), the “Fast” actor and producer said that the “hard love” he gave to The Rock while trying to get a great performance out of him is what led to the reported tension.

“He was a difficult character to play, the character of Hobbs,” Diesel said. “My approach back then was a lot of hard love to help get this performance where it needed to be. As a producer he has to say, “Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, the viewers, to see his character as someone they don’t. do not know. ‘”

Diesel seems to forget that while The Rock will always be associated with his wrestling career, he wasn’t exactly a beginner in acting when he made his Hobbs debut in “Fast Five” in 2011. At this point Stage of his acting career, The Rock already had credits such as action films “The Scorpion King” and “Walking Tall”, family films “The Tooth Fairy” and “The Game Plan” and dramas like “Gridiron Gang”.

However, Diesel maintained that he had to step in to get the Hobbs performance he wanted from The Rock. Diesel said, “Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. It’s something I’m proud of, this aesthetic. It took a lot of work. We had to make it happen and sometimes at that point I could give a lot of hard love. Not feliniesque, but I would do whatever I need to do to get performance in whatever I produce.

Exactly what Diesel did to get The Rock’s desired performance remains to be seen, but it clearly wasn’t right for The Rock. The wrestler-turned-actor reprized Hobbs in “Fast & Furious 6” and “Furious 7” before leaving the main franchise for his own spin-off film “Hobbs & Shaw” starring Jason Statham. With two “Fast and Furious” movies remaining after the release of “F9”, there is still a chance that The Rock and Diesel may once again be able to share the screen.

