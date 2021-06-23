Hollywood special effects artist takes social robotics to the next level in his Wilsonville lab





Twenty years ago this month, a mother abandoned her android child in the woods of Oregon. This heartbreaking act of AI Artificial Intelligence (2001) The only scene from Steven Spielberg’s film set in Greshams Oxbow Regional Park sees the robot child surrogate David (Haley Joel Osment) to find out if the outside world can validate his hard-wired ability to love.

Sifting through empathy and agency issues for non-carbon life forms, AI is arguably Spielberg’s deepest film, emotionally and conceptually. And while Wilsonville roboticist Will Huff didn’t work on this particular scene filmed in Oregon (he wasn’t living here at the time either), his visual effects contributions AI foreshadowed a new personal chapter 15 years later. Much like little David, Huff wandered alone in a world of mechanical life, going from makeup effects to blockbusters like Watchmen and Thor to build their own robots.

I remember thinking that some of these techniques and materials could definitely be used in modern robots, Huff says of the silicone skins and LED lights used in. AI It made a big impression on me over time, and what this film represents and how far ahead of its time it was.

From his laboratory, Robomodix, Huff seeks to invent a deeper emotional connection between organic and inorganic life through social robots like Alan and Alena, humanoid busts capable of following movement, recognizing faces and responding.

Fifty percent of people look forward to a future with robots, Huff says. The other 50 were affected by the movies I was probably in, so I have to cancel what I did. These films terrified people, [but] there is nothing scary about a robot without arms and without a body.

Robotics is a booming but nascent industry, according to Huffs, where the recent convergence of 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and actuator technology has suddenly made an individual robotics workshop in a Portland suburb plausible. Perhaps unsurprisingly for someone with a 25-year career in Hollywood visual effects, Huff prioritizes aesthetics to navigate an industry that he says too often ignores how color, design and personality seduce human users while avoiding the appearances of strange valley robots.

Part of my philosophy is to get other roboticists interested in making robots look more or less like something you would see in a movie, he says.

Huff’s artistic training and inspiration came very early on. At age 9, he overcame his fear and fascination with universal class monsters like Dracula and the Wolfman by making 8mm films and delving into the problems of Fangoria to study the effects of creatures.

There was this need to take the lid off the box, Huff explains, and remove the fear and find out, if these aren’t real creatures, then what are they?

At 18, Huff signed up for a three-year correspondence course with Dick Smith, the Hollywood makeup artist responsible for Brandos’ jawbone in The Godfather and Linda Blair’s demonic scars in The Exorcist. From there, a successful and all-consuming Hollywood career unfolded for Huff: makeup and animatronics working on films like Men in black and show like Babylon 5; he admired the practical direction of Zack Snyders Watchmen; he witnessed the accuracy of David Finchers on the Oscar winning film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

While computer-generated imagery began to dominate filmmaking in the early 2000s, Huff focused on artists’ makeup, but also learned computer animation on his own when a back injury forced him to take a year off. This painfully disguised blessing helped lay the technical groundwork for his career pivot and his move six years ago to Wilsonville, where he now raises two children and doesn’t brave so many 100-hour production weeks.

While Huff is still a Marvel Specialist and will be returning to Atlanta this fall to apply Zoe Saldanas Gamora makeup for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Robomodix remains its foreseeable future. After showcasing the Arbee drink serving robot on his YouTube channel, Reel Robots, Huff is currently focusing on navigation, how robots map and remember changing spaces. He speculates that his childhood may well be surprised by the midlife career change, but this chapter certainly pays for 9-year-old Wills’ obsession with Lost in space, Star wars and actors in droid costumes.

We’re finally getting closer to the dream I had as a kid, Huff says. I could see [the technology] on the horizon coming very slowly and then slam, it was everywhere.

SEE : You can watch clips of Will Huffs’ work on his YouTube channel, Reel Robots.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos