How much is the Star Wars actor worth?





While not quite the main villain of the Star Wars sequels, Captain Phasma has her own unique vibe that has made many fans love her since she first appeared in the force awakens. Portrayed by the very talented Gwendoline Christie, the actress brought to life the formidable stormtrooper captain who was defeated not once but twice by his former soldier FN-2187, or “Finn”. As talented as Christie is, Captain Phasma didn’t have much screen time in the sequel trilogy. Appearing in both the force awakens and still in The Last Jedi, we see the Captain in a few pivotal scenes where she usually commands her stormtroopers or (of course) fights against Finn and loses. And while Star Wars is a major movie to star in, Episodes VII and VIII weren’t Christie’s biggest roles. Since 2012 she has appeared as Brienne de Tarth in Game of thrones – the equally armored character who has often found himself alongside Jaime Lannister, for better or for worse. In addition to this, Christie’s played a role in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 as Commander Lyme. And soon we’ll see her as Lucifer in The sand man TV series adaptation is coming to Netflix. So, with so many big plans, one would expect Christie to have a pretty impressive net worth. And, luckily, there are details that reveal this information. How much is Gwendoline Christie worth? On the site CelebrityNetWorth.com, they estimate that Gwendoline Christie’s net worth is $ 4 million. As the website notes, the English celebrity has a full lineup of work, appearing in both TV shows, movies, and theatrical productions, so it makes sense that her estimated worth is around this area. On top of that, it might not yet include what she will earn from The sand man since the series has not yet been released. But, as we can see, getting Disney-Lucasfilm, HBO, and Netflix roles is a big deal. So it can be assumed that Christie’s career has only just begun. And with the Netflix series on the horizon, hopefully we’ll see a lot more of it soon. To learn more, follow the Star Wars Actors category on Dork Side of the Force.

