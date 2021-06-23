Hollywood July 4, 2021 fireworks





HOLLYWOOD, CA It’s shaping up to be a starry 4th of July around Hollywood.

As coronavirus cases continue to decline statewide and the number of people vaccinated continues to rise, Independence Day events are opening up across the region. July 4th is almost here, so find out which July 4th fireworks and festivities are happening near you. We have all the fireworks, parades and festivals happening in and around Hollywood, the Westside and South Bay, so you can start planning.

Note the dates as not all events happen on Sunday, July 4, and always check with the organizers to confirm times and locations, in case activities have changed since posting. And if we missed the festivities in your organization or city, send us an email and an online link to [email protected] And from all of us at Patch, have a safe and festive 4th of July!

———- ARTESIA: JULY 2ND Movie at the park. 8 p.m. at Artesia Park. “The Sandlot.” Details still pending.

———– BANK OF BELMONT: 4TH JULY: July 4th cycling parade. Justin Rudd event with patriotic speech and children’s costume contest. ———– BIG OURS LAKE: 4TH JULY: 4th of July fireworks show. View from the water, shore and across the Big Bear Valley. ———— CARSON: JULY 3: Independence Day and Motor Show: International Printing Museum. Admission includes apple pie, punch, and the option to print the declaration on Franklin’s Colonial Press. 4TH JULY: LA Galaxy 4th of July fireworks displays. Sky show follows the game with Sporting Kansas City. ———— CATALINA ISLAND: JULY 3-4: Festivities and fireworks on July 4. Two days of fun at Avalon & Two Harbors. ———- CERRITOS: 4TH JULY: July 4 “Let freedom ring” and fireworks. Live entertainment included. Prepare a picnic! ——– CULVER CITY: 4TH JULY: July 4th fireworks display: West LA College. Canceled. ———- THE SECOND: 4TH JULY: 4th of July fireworks. The sky will light up! See the details … ———— HERMOSA BEACH: JULY 4: July 4 Ironman ‘Run, Paddle, Chug’ – “Participants run a mile, paddle a surfboard a mile and then drink a pack of beers!” ———- HOLLYWOOD: JULY 3-4: July 4th fireworks display with Kool & The Gang: Hollywood Bowl. “Celebrate the good times and Independence Day!” JULY 3: “Dazed and Confused” and Fireworks: Cemetery Forever. The fun includes a free photo booth. 4TH JULY: July 4, 2021 fireworks display: Universal Studios Hollywood. The show is an appointment for one night only. 4TH JULY: “Dirty Dancing” and 4th fireworks display: cemetery forever. “After the movie, sit down as a fireworks display lights up the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.” ———- LAKE ARROW HEAD: JULY 4: July 4 concert and fireworks. Tickets on sale for the “Black Crystal Wolf Kids” concert. ———- LAKE WOOD: JULY 2 Fireworks on July 4. To be launched at three sites. ———- LONG BEACH: JULY 3: BBQ and “Big Bang On The Bay” fireworks. Annual fundraiser hosted by Boathouse on the Bay. 4TH JULY: July 4th Cycling Parade: Belmont Shore. Justin Rudd event with patriotic speech and children’s costume contest. JULY 4: Fireworks on July 4 at the water’s edge. With multiple viewing sites. 4TH JULY: Queen Mary 4th of July fireworks. Canceled. ———- ANGELS: 1ST OF JULY: Port of LA’s Cars & Stripes Forever & Fireworks. Canceled. 1-31 JULY: Grand Park ‘Portraits of Liberty’ exhibition. With photography, video and nighttime projection installation of LA civic pride and identity. 4TH JULY: July 4, 2021 fireworks display: Universal Studios Hollywood. The show is an appointment for one night only. 4TH JULY: Smorgasburg LA Return: ROW DTLA. Huge open-air market with food, vendors and pop-ups. 4TH JULY: Grand Park July 4th neighborhood party and fireworks. Canceled. ———- LYNWOOD: JULY 4: Fireworks and July 4 party. Canceled. Fireworks are planned for an upcoming centenary celebration. ——- MALIBU: 4TH JULY: Fireworks. No updates on Houseboat fireworks yet, so stay tuned. Or check out the city’s website under “Tell me.” ——- MANHATTAN BEACH: DEC. 12: Holiday fireworks, Snow Park and Santa Claus. For those very, very patient people who love fireworks … something fun in the future. ———- MARINA DEL REY: JULY 4 Fireworks on July 4. The show returns for 2021, with viewings from multiple venues. ———- PACIFIC PALISADES: 4TH JULY: July 4th parade, flyby and fireworks. The festivities include patriotic decoration & ““Kids on Bikes” contest, too much. 4TH JULY: July 4th Will Rogers runs. Canceled. ———- PALOS VERDES AREAS: 4TH JULY: July 4th old fashioned. Canceled. ———- RANCHO PALOS VERDES: 2-4 JULY: July 4th Concerts Weekend: Terranea Resort. Beautiful setting at Nelson Restaurant. 4TH JULY: Concert and celebration of the 4th of July park. With music from the Palos Verdes Symphonic Band & Heart-tribute band Dog n Butterfly. ———— REDONDO BEACH: JULY 3: Independence Day 5K & Firecracker Dash. In its 28th year of supporting schools and ongoing programs. JULY 4: July 4 party and fireworks: Riviera Village. With beer garden, concerts and fireworks launched from a barge. 4TH JULY: July 4th fireworks display: Lagoon by the sea. Start of the show at 9 p.m. ———- SAINT PIERRE: 1ST OF JULY: Port of LA’s Cars & Stripes Forever & Fireworks. Canceled. 4TH JULY: John Olguin’s 70th Annual July 4th Fireworks. Cabrillo Beach Boosters are putting plans in place for 2021. ———- HOLY MONIQUE: 4TH JULY: July 4th parade. Canceled. ———- SOUTH GATE: 4TH JULY: 4th of July fireworks. The show returns to South Gate Park. ——— TORRANCE: JULY 3: LA FUNK ALL STARS concert: Torino Festival Plaza. Not Independence Day, per se, but could be fun for the holiday weekend. 4TH JULY: July 4th fireworks display: Civic Center. The show is back for 2021! ———- UNIVERSAL CITY: JULY 4: Fireworks display on July 4, 2021: Universal Studios Hollywood. The show is an appointment for one night only. ——— VENICE: 4TH JULY: July 4th Electric Light Parade. A fun cycling event goes to the pier for fireworks viewing. 4TH JULY: July 4 ‘Mr. & Mrs. Muscle Beach ‘– Canceled. ———- WESTCHESTER: JULY 4: LAX Coastal Parade on July 4. Save this date! 4TH JULY: Wayback Daddies at LAX Coastal Parade. The popular group will pay tribute to the classics. ———– Patch Editorial Intern Brittany Ung contributed to this post.

———– FOR THE FULL GUIDE TO LA: July 4, 2021 Fireworks, Parade & Events in Los Angeles County ———– TRAVEL FOR THE FOURTH? July 4, 2021 Event Guide: Orange County July 4, 2021 Event Guide: Riverside County / Inland Empire July 4, 2021 Event Guide: San Francisco Bay Area July 4, 2021 Events Guide: San Diego County

